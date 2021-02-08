What the Romans can teach us about self-effacement from responsibility.





The past few years have delivered a slightly alarming number of reflections, essays and jokes on Twitter drawing parallels between America’s decline and the fall of Rome. Although it is often delivered jokingly, the comparison is not without merit: an empire, beyond its capacity to govern effectively, under the weight of its pride and its mythology; a republic that has ceded control of its future to a lone executive; a government that first turned a blind eye and then was powerless to stop pandemics and famine. Rome seems like an edifying tale. Whatever you think of the claim, with the Senate trial of former President Donald J. Trump looming, there is a relevant lesson we can learn from the example of Rome. The empire was sometimes obsessed with trying to remove unpopular or corrupt rulers from public records after they were out of power. But their attempts to do so show us that if we are serious about erasing the legacy of bad leaders, we might be better served by holding them to account rather than simply trying to eradicate them from public consciousness. A systematic and transparent legal process accomplishes what simple erasure cannot. We must confront their files to forget them.

In ancient Rome, after the death of a particularly sad ruler or other public figure, authorities could initiate a process called damnatio memoriaeconsumption of memory, which essentially removed that individual from the historical record. The term itself is not old, but it is used by scholars to refer to this systematic practice of cancellation. From the destruction, beheading or recomposition of statues, to the engraving of names of inscriptions and the slaughter of coins, to the holding of public bonfires to destroy documents and portraits, according to numerous testimonies, the Roman people rejoiced to demand the ultimate punishment for leadership failure: erasure.

In the specific case of a bad emperor, and they seem to have been in abundance, acts of damnatio could take many forms. After death, whether natural or not, rulers who had seriously violated legal and social norms were denied public cult status by the Roman Senate. Such a decision meant that no memorials would be built in their honor (sorry, no Imperial Library, Commodus), and furthermore, all buildings constructed for this purpose during their lifetime would be deconstructed or used for some other purpose. Likewise, the Imperial markers of their reigns have been hidden, buried, destroyed or altered. Pay special attention to Roman busts the next time you can visit a museum: if the proportions of the profile seem a bit out of place, you might be looking at a Caligula intersected in Augustus.

Beyond removing physical evidence of a convicted individual, loyal family, friends and slaves have often found themselves executed, exiled, driven to suicide, or, on the less gruesome side of the spectrum, forced to change their names. of family. Even these secondary individuals were not immune to a de facto form of damnatioone, a particularly memorable example is a statue of Julia Mamaea, mother of Emperor Alexander Severus (222235 AD), with the face of Mamaeas smitten. , presumably at an inflection point after his son’s term in office was over. The purpose of damnatio of friends and family was to erase all social ties with the deceased.

You could already detect the connections between the Roman damnatio and our present moment. In ancient Rome, damnatio often led to the overthrow of unpopular Imperial decrees, which is reflected today in the near-record number of executive decrees signed by newly elected President Joe Biden, many of which were aimed at overthrowing the policies of the Trump era. Theres Trumps permanent suspension from Twitter and other social media sites, an erasure that continues in the built environment of our cities where local leaders have sought to remove Trumps’ name from buildings in New York and beyond. Notably, long before New York City canceled its contracts, the Trump organization began quietly removing Trump’s name from certain properties, and even employee uniforms, likely realizing that the association is no longer universally good for. deals. Trump’s retreat to Mar-a-Largo feels like exile, the Isle of Capri was a preferred choice for Roman banishment and indeed, with his neighbors hoping Hell will find refuge elsewhere, the term exile seems appropriate.

But in their zeal to eliminate certain public figures, the Romans inadvertently preserved and elevated the mythology of many of the same people they damned. Sometimes the erasure of the memory of incompetent or evil figureheads even encouraged emulation of sycophants and imitators. The erased have become figures of martyrs. Moreover, in practice, portraits and sculptures hidden under lock and out of sight of the public had a strange habit of surviving in antiquity. In his book Mutilation and Transformation: Damnatio Memoriae and Roman Imperial Portraiture, Eric R. Varner confirms that a number of images of Caligula that were stored in safe places are surprisingly well preserved. Likewise, when statues were simply buried instead of broken or burned, they were often (re) discovered by excavators centuries later, now as even more precious and rarefied finds.

This is precisely the opposite of the desired effect of damnatio: the miserable becomes the iconic. Emperors like Nero and Caligula, both of whom received the damnatio, are among the most famous figures of antiquity. This is in part due to the fact that historians, both ancient and modern, cannot resist the temptation to amplify the criminality, debauchery and alleged excesses of convicts to an extent that is beyond context or credulity. Nor do the tales of Caligula appointing his horse a senator or Neros’ persecution of early Christians represent a rewrite of history that only served to cement their legends.

The failures of the Romans here teach us that, in times of political conflict, erasing damnatio alone is not enough to achieve collective catharsis. While renegotiating public spaces and social memory is essential, simply removing symbolic reminders is not enough to remove the harm done by terrible leaders and their supporters. It’s best to mirror those numbers and invest in a transparent legal process that exposes the facts, challenges extremism and deep state plots, and demands consequences for malicious behavior. It was a hard-won lesson for post-war Germany and one might say that this country never learned in the aftermath of the Civil War. Instead of outright erasure, historians need to write soberly about this era, serve as witnesses, and describe what happened in concrete terms and why. Rather than burying them, we need a vision of our leaders, good and evil somewhere in the vast space between modernity and hagiography, this space we call reality.

