Politics
Prime Minister Modi warns of new type of FDI, urges farmers to end protests
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again called on farmers to end their agitation against farm laws, assuring them that the Minimum Support Scheme (MSP) regime will remain even though it has targeted the opposition for its ” turnaround ”on agricultural reforms.
In response to the motion of thanks to the president’s address to Rajya Sabha, Modi also warned the protesters against the “new breed of aandolan jeevis (professional protesters) “who cannot live without the protests and the” new IDF or foreign destructive ideology “, without mentioning any names and the support they have received from international celebrities and others abroad.
In his approximately 75-minute speech in which he spent around 30 minutes on the contentious laws and unrest, he also spoke about the handling of Covid-19 in the country and said India was wrong all those who had raised apprehensions and that the world appreciated the efforts of the country. to save humanity.
Mocking the opposition’s attack on him over farm laws and handling Covid-19, Modi said he was happy he had been of some use to them. “In this Covid-19 season you must be stuck at home and I’m sure there must be some issues at home. At least that way you could allay your anger,” he said. .
Referring to the opposition boycott of the president’s address, he said it would have been better if everyone had been present, but his speech was so powerful that even without listening, everyone had a lot to tell about it.
On the issue of farmers, he said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was in constant contact with restless farmers and there was no tension between the two sides.
“Protest is your right but I ask you to send the elderly back among the demonstrators. Let’s find a solution. Please put an end to this agitation. The roads (for negotiations) are open. Through this House, I invite you , ” he said.
“It is time to take decisions to reform the agricultural sector … We must modernize the mandis … I assure you that MSP was there, MSP is there and it will stay there,” he said.
Referring to some of the organizers of the farmers’ unrest, Modi said that a new breed of “aandolan jeevi“emerged, which can be seen in any demonstration and sometimes behind the scenes, giving an“ ideological twist. ”It is they who cannot live without protests and those who find ways of agitation and people must s ‘keep away, he said.
He also said: “We must save India from a new version of FDI – the destructive foreign ideology. While we must keep the first form of FDI intact, foreign direct investment, we must protect from the new version of the IED. “
Modi said the speeches made by opposition MPs during the debate were more agitation and none of them made reference to the basic reasons for their objections to the laws. He said that someone one had to make tough decisions and had chosen to make them. “Let the abuses come my way, but move forward together,” he said even as he questioned the opposition parties who, while in government, brought reforms but did ” a sudden U-turn “.
The Prime Minister also quoted former Prime Ministers Charan Singh and Manmohan Singh and referred to Lal Bahadur Shastri and HD Deve Gowda.
Quoting Singh, who was present in the House and earlier stressed the need for reforms in agriculture, Modi said: “Manmohan ji spoke of giving farmers a free market and making India a big common market. . Don’t listen to me but Listen to it. You should be proud that Manmohan Singh ji said it and that Modi implements it. “
Referring to former agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who previously wrote letters to states calling for reforms, he said those in power earlier in the states had also made reforms. .
During the Green Revolution, Modi said, then prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri faced opposition and none wanted to be agriculture minister because he was afraid to anger farmers . C Subramanium, who took office, faced opposition from Cabinet and even the former Planning Commission to initiate reforms in the agricultural sector.
