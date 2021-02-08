KP government places more than 400 hospitals on Sehat Card Plus panel list





Peshawar – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has placed more than 400 public and private hospitals on the panel list of the flagship Sehat Card plus program to provide free treatment to patients to the tune of Rs 1 million per family per year.

These hospitals have been placed in the seven administrative divisions, including Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Kohat and Mardan, officials from the KP health department said.

The hospitals were selected on the basis of better infrastructure, equipment, human resources and quality health facilities after the inauguration of the Sehat Plus card in the DI Khan district by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on February 1.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa became the first province in Pakistan where free health services were extended to the whole population.

In the third and final phase of initiation of services in the districts of Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank and Bannu by the Chief Minister, the process of expanding free medical, surgical and diagnostic services up to ‘to 1 million rupees per year to each family of over 40 million inhabitants under free universal health coverage has been successfully completed at KP. In DI Khan, more than 300,000 poor families would benefit directly from this program.

Prior to the inauguration of the Sehat Card Plus program, the project was launched in the areas of Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar where people had already started to benefit from free treatment facilities as part of universal health coverage.

The KP government has allocated Rs 18 billion in the 2020-21 budget to successfully execute the historic program and provide uninterrupted medical services to the masses.

All persons with a computerized national identity card (CNIC) with the permanent address of KP are entitled to free medical, surgical and diagnostic facilities in addition to other relevant services in one of the hospitals grouped under the establishment.

“Maybe no one can feel the pain I felt when I was diagnosed with cancer. I had spent all of my hard earned money on the treatment of the deadly disease. It gave me a sigh of relief knowing that now I am entitled to free treatment under the government PTI Health Card Plus program, ”said Khurshid Khan, a cancer survivor, resident of Nowshera.

He said that providing free treatment of up to Rs 1 million for a cancer patient was a huge amount extended by the PTI government for which people like me were grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khurshid Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan won the hearts and minds of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after expanding this program to the entire population of the province.

Besides cancer patients, kidney transplants, heart transplants and other chronic patients would also benefit from free health services. Meanwhile, the provincial finance and health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said history was made after KP became the first province to provide free health services to the entire population.

He said that 100% population health insurance has been provided to all districts of the KP and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing free health services to all has come to fruition.

Taimur Jhagra said the anti-corona vaccination was officially started from February 3 after its inauguration by Chief Minister KP. He said vaccination centers in 280 hospitals had already been established in the province.

KP initially received 16,000 corona vaccines from the federal government which were administered to frontline workers in eight districts.

So far 3,194 health workers have been affected and 32 have lost the battle for life due to the coronavirus at KP.

He said 2,484 health workers had received training on KP for corona vaccination and that in the first phase, priority was given to frontline health workers. The minister said 64,113 health workers were already registered to administer vaccines to patients.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos