Indonesia starts vaccinating people over 59 with Sinovac in China





Jakarta, Feb. 8 (efe-epa) .- Indonesia began administering a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine to people aged 59 and older on Monday after approving its use for the elderly a day earlier. The first doses of CoronaVac, manufactured by pharmaceutical company Sinovac, were given to elderly health workers at several hospitals across the country. The country had previously decided to first vaccinate the working population of people aged 18 to 59. In mid-January, when the country began its mass vaccination campaign, Indonesian authorities said people over 59 would not be vaccinated with CoronaVac until the results of clinical trials of the vaccine in this age group. in progress in Brazil. and China were obtained. Indonesia launched a complex vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on January 13 by inoculating President Joko Widodo, who received the first dose of CoronaVac. During the first phase of the campaign between January and April, in the world’s fourth most populous country with 265 million people, the government plans to vaccinate 17.4 million officials between the ages of 18 and 59 with the Chinese vaccine. . On top of that, another 11,600 health workers over the age of 59 will also be vaccinated, Health Minister Budi Gunadi said a day earlier. On Sunday, Penny Kusumastuti Lukito, head of the Food and Drugs Surveillance Agency, told a virtual press conference that the results of phase 3 trials conducted in Brazil with around 600 people aged between 59 and 70 years have shown that vaccinated people suffer from mild side effects, such as headache. Indonesia, the Southeast Asian country most affected by Covid-19, is in gradual decline after a sharp resurgence in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. The country has recorded more than 1.16 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, including around 31,556 deaths. EFE-EPA sh-nc / pd / ssk

