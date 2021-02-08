Boris Johnson says ‘future is bright’ for southwest after pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the South West can hope for a better future once the pandemic is over.
Speaking at the Southwest Conservatives’ virtual conference this weekend, the Prime Minister highlighted efforts by governments to step up vaccinations and testing in the region while protecting jobs and supporting businesses during the pandemic.
He also referred to governments’ commitment to increase regional support.
More than 1.1 million people in the southwest have now received a vaccine, protecting about one in five of the region’s population.
Mr Johnson said: As our vaccination program rolls out across the country and we see thousands of people vaccinated every day, I have no doubts that we can look forward to a better future.
The PM said the Tories were continuing their overt commitments to strengthen the NHS, police and schools. Eleven of the 40 new hospitals promised will be in the southwest, while more than 400 additional police officers have already been recruited in the region, he said.
We are embarking on the largest hospital building program in a generation, he said. Over the next 10 years, we will build 40 new hospitals and upgrade 20 more.
“This includes St Anns Hospital in Dorset where we are building a new mental health center for children and adults, the reconstruction of the community hospitals in Dorchester and Poole, the redevelopment of the North Devon District Hospital and the Bournemouth Community Hospital and the reconstruction of Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton and Torbay Hospital in Torquay.
We are building a new cancer hospital in Bath and a new hospital for women and children in Truro. We were building a new integrated emergency care hospital at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth and rebuilding the Christchurch Community Hospital in Dorset.
This comes with the NHS ‘biggest cash flow increase in history, investing nearly $ 34 billion in frontline NHS services each year by 2024.
We were on track to recruit the 50,000 more nurses we had promised and we have already recruited over 14,000.
Fulfilled our clear commitment to recruit 20,000 police officers. And the latest statistics show that we have already recruited more than 6,600 police officers, including more than 400 based in the South West.
Mr Johnson said funding for primary and secondary schools was increased and a lifetime skills guarantee had been launched.
Our upgrade fund, worth more than 6 billion, will invest in local infrastructure and support economic recovery, he said.
The Conservative Southwest Conference brought together more than 400 party representatives from across the region, including MPs, councilors, police and crime commissioners and local election candidates, officers and members.
Speakers included Rebecca Pow, Minister of the Environment and Member of Parliament for Taunton Deane.
