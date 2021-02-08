In Donald Trump v. Democracy, don’t rush the Senate insurgency case





As the prosecution of former President Donald Trump begins this week, it’s hard to conjure up a more damnable set of actions worthy of a Senate trial.

Trump is accused of attempting to subvert the will of the people by instigating rioters to disrupt Congressman’s electoral vote count on January 6, precisely the kind of betrayal that animated the impeachment solution that the Founding Fathers inscribed in the Constitution.

When people turned to Joe Biden on election day, Trump said no. And his actions subsequently reveal serious crimes that demand responsibility:

Losing elections, defeated in court

Spread the big lie. Minutes after polling stations on the East Coast closed, Trump claimed the election was stolen, and he spent the next two months filing dozens of lawsuits, heavily arming state officials to modify the results and to plot to replace the leadership of the Department of Justice to advance its plan. Dozens of court defeats, including rulings from Trump-appointed judges, did not deter him from spreading the claim that the election was rigged.

He spread the lie on Twitter and at rallies: “They’re not taking this White House. They were going to fight like hell.” And in a final push, he urged supporters to rally in Washington, DC, for a “Save America” ​​rally on the day Congress confirms the vote count. “Be there. Will be wild,” he tweeted.

Capitol Hill on January 9, 2021.

Incitement to insurgency. The president’s most enraged supporters made their angry intentions known in a storm of social media posts ahead of the rally. “Trump would have absolutely no choice but to ask us to storm Congress and kill / beat them.” “January 6th is going to be epic.”

The FBI has warned of a “war” on Capitol Hill, according to the Washington Post. And on the day of the rally, amid angry cries of “take the Capitol now!” and “Fight for Trump!”, the president further stirred their passions with exhortations such as “Stop the theft. … Take back our country. … Fight like hell (or) you’re not going to have any more country … … would walk down Pennsylvania Avenue … and go to the Capitol. “

Oval office delight

Dereliction of duty. As thousands stormed Capitol Hill and breached the building, beating a paltry number of police officers, Trump retreated to the Oval Office and watched television. His supporters took over the Senate and House floors, temporarily interrupted the vote count, and angrily drove out elected leaders like Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had both been put to safety. Five died, including a policeman and a woman trampled to death. And the iconic Capitol Hill was desecrated, including the flying of a Confederate battle flag, something that never happened even during the Civil War.

Trump launched a lukewarm plea for peace on Twitter more than an hour after the perimeter violation on Capitol Hill; it took three hours before it released a video calling on subscribers to come home, telling them they were loved and repeating his big lie about the election.

In his defense at the trial, Trump’s lawyers claim that, since he is no longer president, it is unconstitutional to hold a trial in the Senate, an absurd conclusion which, if true, allows any president to commit crimes in the Senate. during his last month in office. As James Madison argued in the Federalist Papers, “the genius of Republican freedom seems to demand on the one hand not only that all power come from the people, but that those (who have it) must remain dependent on the people. people. “This means that presidents are responsible for their actions from their first day in office until their last.

Lawyers also argue that the First Amendment protects everything Trump said at the January 6 rally, even if it is inconceivable that free speech guarantees would allow inflammatory remarks that incite violence without punishment. In any case, Trump’s oath to defend the Constitution limits his right to incite a crowd to overthrow what he has sworn to protect.

Calling witnesses against Trump

How will the trial take place?

That remains unclear, especially given the willingness of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to proceed without “many witnesses,” to speed things up during a busy time with President Biden’s legislative agenda.

It would be a mistake. Senators are due to hear from witnesses who can provide more details on Trump’s conduct in the Oval Office as he watched the violence unfold. Preliminary accounts suggest he was elated.

Trump is accused of instigating an insurgency against his own government in an attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election, something no other president has even considered. It’s more of a dictatorship than democracy. The trial should not be rushed work. The nation deserves a full release of the evidence against this accused and the ability to hold Trump accountable no matter how long it takes.

USA TODAY’s editorial opinions are decided by its editorial board, which is separate from the press team and the USA TODAY network. Most editorials are associated with an opposing view, a unique feature of USA TODAY.

To read more editorials, visit the Opinion home page or sign up for Opinion’s daily newsletter. To respond to this editorial, submit a comment to [email protected]

