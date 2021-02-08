AhlulBayt press agency – ABNA

Recently, Turkish media reported that the houses of Alawite minorities in Yalova province in northwestern Turkey were marked with an X in red paint. Such racist movements against this minority are not without precedent, and they have in the past been subjected to such threatening actions.

This has been a source of great fear among Alawite leaders and civilian activists, because in the past, whenever this happened, families were victims of attacks and killings. For example, on December 19 and 25, 1978, a similar incident took place, in which more than 100 Alawis were massacred and hundreds of homes and workplaces burned down.

Following recent incidents, the Turkish Prosecutor General ordered an investigation into the case. Omar Celik, a spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), described the incident as a conspiracy for “provocations”.

The argument now is that recent threats have their roots in the country’s foreign policy and in the future may gain ground. In other words, the Alawis will be subjected to threats and even violence from religious radicals which are the result of Ankara’s foreign policy in recent years which has led to the rise of radical forces in the region. .

The suffering endured by the Turkish Alawites

A fusion of Shiite, Sunni, Sufi, local and ethnic traditions, Alwawism emerged in the Middle Ages. It is estimated that a large part of the Turkish population, around 12 to 16 percent, are Alawites, but the census does not include the question of being or not being Alawite and therefore the actual number remains uncertain. The majority of them live in Kurdish regions and in eastern Turkey, and most live in Dersim province.

The Alawis have been discriminated against and oppressed since the establishment of the new Turkish Republic in 1924. In 1937, for example, thousands of them were massacred and displaced following the uprising of their religious leader, Sayyid Reza . In the 1970s, hundreds were slaughtered in the towns of Corum and Yozgat. In 1992, 34 Alawite scholars died at the Madimak hotel in the city of Sivas. In addition, in 1995, a group of Alawites was attacked in Istanbul.

This trend continued into the new millennium, and particularly in the years following 2002, the Turkish government, defending the Sunni faith as an official faith, sought to attract or proselytize them. For example, mosques were built next to their places of worship, called Jamkhanah. In fact, their places of worship have not yet been officially recognized by the Turkish government, and in many cases insults containing obscene words are inscribed on their walls. For example, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in 2012 that the Jamkhanahs are not a place of worship, but cultural activities. This has led the leaders of the Alawite community to feel discriminated against by the government and society.

In addition, in recent years, Alawite families have been the victims of extremist attacks in Turkey. According to Ali Kenanoglu, deputy leader of the Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), there have been 36 heinous crimes against the Alawis in the past eight years.

Support radicalism in the region and reflections on the internal Turkish atmosphere

The Alawis have been staunch opponents of the AKP, led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in recent years. A clear sign of this opposition was the anti-government protests in Gezi Park in 2013, during which the Alawis led the rallies. Their role was so daring that nearly 80 percent of the protesters arrested were Alawis, the Milliyet newspaper said, citing a report from Turkish security and intelligence officials.

But in analyzing the new wave of antipathy towards the Alawite community in Turkey, one must undoubtedly refer to the country’s policies in the region over the past few years. Following popular uprisings in the Arab world in 2011, the Turkish government pursued a policy of supporting extremists in order to strengthen the Muslim Brotherhood in the region. Ankara quickly began to support militants and terrorists by announcing a policy of maximum opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Reports and documents have revealed Ankara’s cooperation with the terrorist organization Daesh in Syria.

Meanwhile, there have been leaks about Turkey’s logistical, health, financial and human support to radical militias fighting the central government in Syria. The same forces were sent to fight in Libya as well as in the Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The point to note here is the military body and political leadership of these groups with the Turkish government. In some cases, new members are recruited and trained in Turkey.

Undoubtedly, the policies of the Turkish government aimed at supporting and cooperating with the takfiri movements to advance geopolitical objectives in Syria and Libya and in the Nagorno-Karabakh war have been an important issue which now has their thoughts on l interior of Turkey. Ankara’s policies aimed at strengthening the takfiri movements have now led to an enhanced capacity to organize, recruit and even financially support members among extremists in Turkey who are strongly opposed to the Alawis and any moderate interpretation of it. Islam.

This comes as a large number of Muslims in Turkey are already unfriendly to the Alawite community. But Ankara’s regional policies even promote this broad dissent. Therefore, waves of antipathy and even armed sabotage against the Alawis and their places of worship are expected to increase in the near future.

