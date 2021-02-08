Rakesh Tikait responds to Prime Minister Modi’s speech from Parliament: ‘Make a law on the PSM’





Image Source: PTI BKU leader Rakesh Tikait Union Bharatiya Kisan leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday reiterated the demand to enact a minimum support price (MSP) law. Speaking to ANI news agency after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to Rajya Sabha, Tikait said farmers are being looted by traders and that a law will ensure that farmers sell their produce at a good price. “When did we say that the MSP was ending? We said that a law would be formed on the MSP. If such a law is formed, all farmers in the country will benefit from it. At the moment, there is no of MSP law and farmers are looted by traders, ”he said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi of Rajya Sabha made a fervent appeal to the protesters to end their agitation against the new agricultural laws and reiterated that the new laws will not eliminate the mandi system and the MSP. “Give agricultural reforms a chance, open to change,” he said. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. An affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernized,” the Prime Minister added. Prime Minister Modi stressed that his government since 2014 has initiated changes in the agricultural sector aimed at empowering farmers and accused opposition parties of a sudden “turnaround” in reforms. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the Delhi borders for more than two months to demand the withdrawal of the 2020 Trade Act and trade in agricultural products (promotion and facilitation), Farmers (Empowerment and Protection). Agreement on the Agricultural Price Insurance and Services Law, 2020 and the Basic Commodity (Amendment) Law, 2020. They also call for a law on MSP. Farmers oppose the laws, calling them against their interests as this will dismantle the mandi system and the structure of the MSP. In addition, they believe the laws will empower companies over their land. However, the three laws – enacted in September 2020, were projected by the central government as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. The government has repeatedly assured farmers that these three laws will not eliminate MSP and mandis. READ MORE: ‘Give agricultural reforms a chance, open to change’: Prime Minister Modi calls on farmers to end unrest Latest news from India







