Former Parler CEO John Matze feared Donald Trump would intimidate his staff, be ‘vengeful’





The ex-CEO of social media firm Parler explained why he was hesitant to go into business with former President Donald Trump.

John Matze, who was fired by the Talk board this month, suggested that Trump might have bullied staff members if he had gotten a foothold in the company. And if a deal had been rejected by Speak, Trump could have told his followers to drop the site.

“I didn’t like the idea of ​​working with Trump because he might have bullied people within the company into doing what he wanted. But I was worried that if we didn’t not signed the deal, he could have taken revenge and told his supporters about quitting Talking, “said Matze, who founded the social network in 2018, in an interview with” Axios on HBO. “

Before being taken offline in January amid content moderation disputes with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, and Google, Parler was popular among conservatives and Trump supporters, and speculation was growing that Trump would register.

BuzzFeed News reported on Feb. 5 that members of Trump’s campaign had discussions with Speak about Trump joining the platform in exchange for a stake in the company. Documents suggested Parler had offered 40 percent.

Matze, alongside Parler shareholders Dan Bongino and Jeffrey Wernick, had met with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and campaign lawyer Alex Cannon at President Mar-a-Lago’s club in Florida in June 2020, BuzzFeed reported.

The negotiations, which were said to have taken place before and after last year’s presidential election, were never finalized. The president’s level of involvement was not clear. Parler and Donald Trump’s public relations teams have been contacted for comment by Newsweek.

Matze told Axios on HBO that the deal with the president’s campaign team did not go beyond unsigned, non-binding terms. Matze said the meeting was hosted by Wernick, the site’s director of operations (COO), and lasted a few hours.

Matze said he was unsure whether the initial offer was made by Wernick or the Trump campaign and noted that no one “in the White House” was involved in the talks.

In a video preview released by HBO, Matze said he was unsure why Trump had never joined the platform because it was “clear” that he would be banned from Facebook and Twitter.

Matze speculated that the president may have created a “pseudonym account” – not meaning an official profile – as Fox News host Sean Hannity said he was on the site.

He said an Amazon representative repeatedly asked him if Hannity’s claim was true and that AWS’s removal from the site may have been motivated by Trump’s potential move.

A general view of the Speak app icon displayed on an iPhone on January 9, 2021 in London, England. The former CEO of the social media company explained why he was hesitant to go into business with former President Donald Trump. Hollie Adams / Getty

