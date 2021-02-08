Brexit news: Gordon Brown’s’ five tests’ sparked Eurosceptic wave, says Boris’ sister | Politics | News





The five tests were to be used to assess the UK’s willingness to join the European Union’s Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), which would have seen the country adopt the euro as its official currency. The first tests were: “Are business cycles and economic structures compatible so that we and others can live comfortably with euro interest rates on a permanent basis? If problems arise, are there any issues? there enough flexibility to deal with it?

“Would joining EMU create better conditions for companies making long-term decisions to invest in Britain? “How would entry into EMU impact the competitive position of the UK financial services industry, especially in the city’s wholesale markets? “In short, will joining EMU lead to stronger growth, stability and a lasting increase in jobs?” When the Labor Party government led by then Prime Minister Mr Brown was removed from office in the 2010 general election, such testing ceased to be government policy.

But writing for the pro-EU British weekly The New European, the Prime Minister’s sister Rachel Johnson claimed that Ed Balls, who served as shadow chancellor of the Exchequer from 2011 to 2015, had played a big role. in Brexit. Mr Balls had served as an adviser to shadow chancellor Mr Brown in 1994 and continued in that role after the Labor victory in the 1997 general election, eventually becoming the Treasury’s chief economic adviser. Ms Johnson wrote: ‘Having nothing else to do, I watched Iain Martin, the reasonable voice of EU skepticism on The Times, interview Robert Tombs, the acceptable face and increasingly to the mode of Leave in Academia, during a Zoom event organized by Reaction. “Aside from a diversion into vaccine nationalism, it was a thesis by Tombeaux that was spreading that the EU is another country, they do things differently there, and that membership was a compass error. – that is, the more we traveled together on our way, the farther from the desired UK destination we ended up, trade was down as was enthusiasm for the project, and so right now. READ MORE: EU collapse rocked as ‘Sweden moves closer to UK’ amid Swexit

Last month, Mr Brown warned the current Prime Minister, Mr Johnson, that he must reform the Union quickly or risk the UK becoming a ‘failed state’. The former prime minister urged the leader of the Conservative Party to set up a democracy commission to look at how the UK is governed. In the Daily Telegraph, Mr Brown said: “The choice is now between a reformed state and a failed state.” “The commission will find that the UK urgently needs a forum of nations and regions which brings them regularly closer to Boris Johnson.

“No country can have national integration without political inclusion, and the commission could start by drawing lessons from the experiences of countries like Australia, Canada, Germany and America where, in part because From British influence in the past, the Second Chambers are senates of their regions, and minorities that can easily be outvoted are guaranteed a stronger voice. “ Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon continued to campaign for a second referendum on Scottish independence – more than six years after the country voted to stay in the UK. But Mr Johnson has repeatedly rejected those calls and said the 2014 referendum result must be honored. It saw Ms Sturgeon last month accusing the Prime Minister of being ‘afraid of democracy’ as she vowed to call for a ‘legal referendum’ on Scottish independence. The Scottish Prime Minister said Mr Johnson “fears the verdict and the will of the Scottish people” because of his refusal to accept another vote for independence.







