Bear Grylls shares Throwback Pic tea with PM Narendra Modi

Bear Grylls’ photo has taken social media by storm.

Strong points Bear Grylls shared a return photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The duo could be seen having tea on a rainy day

The photo went viral on Twitter, receiving over 100,000 likes

British TV host and adventurer Bear Grylls posted a throwback photo with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The click was made during the filming of the special episode of the TV series ‘Man Vs Wild’ which featured PM Modi as a guest in 2019. The duo can be seen sharing a hot cup of tea in the weather. rainy at Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The photo shared on February 5, 2021 has garnered over 100,000 likes, 18,000 retweets and 2.5,000 comments. Bear Grylls wrote that this was one of his favorite photos from their adventure together. Looked:

“One of my favorite photos: Soaking and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how nature is the ultimate leveler. We’re all the same behind the headlines. and the masks, “he wrote in the caption of the post. The episode of` `Man vs Wild ” starring PM Modi had aired in August 2019, becoming one of the hottest events on social media, receiving 3.4 billion impressions on Twitter. This topped the annual Super Bowl 53, which recorded 3.1 billion impressions. Bear Grylls also shared an interesting anecdote behind their Corbett adventure in a post on Facebook. See:

“Notice the raft in the background … I had done it to hold two of us but it almost sank when it got in, so instead I swam next to it. I had promised the Indian Secret Service that he would barely get his feet wet. … well, it didn’t work out so well, “Bear Grylls exclaimed in his post. He further mentioned how these stories and others would appear in his next autobiography, “ Never Give Up ”.

