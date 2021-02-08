Former enemies Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen talk about Trump





NEW YORK When he was Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen was determined to silence Stormy Daniels, even arranging a low-key payment to the porn actress who took him to federal prison.

Now, as one of many insiders who have become critical of the former president, Cohen is literally spreading Daniels’ story, including new intimate details about his alleged sexual encounter with Trump in a discussion ranging from shame and shame. scandal at a haunted house in New Orleans.

Seeking to bury the hatchet, Cohen interviews Daniels in the latest episode of his podcast, Mea Culpa, in which the two sympathize with life-changing experiences with Trump and his recent departure from office.

My battle is only just beginning, Daniels tells Cohen in their very first conversation, referring to a dispute she said was on hold before Trump stepped down. People are really angry, and they’re just going to be more pissed off at me.

Cohen, in accordance with the title of his program, apologizes for the unnecessary pain “he inflicted on Daniels when he organized a payment of $ 130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her silent on an alleged alliance with Trump a decade earlier, Trump denied the deal.

Our two stories will forever be linked to Donald Trump, but also to each other, Cohen tells him. Thanks for giving me a second chance.

The scandal made Stormy Daniels a household name, and critics accused her of capitalizing on her newfound fame, including touring the country on a Make America Horny Again strip tour.

Federal prosecutors have accused Cohen of bending campaign contribution rules by arranging the low-key payment to Daniels and a similar payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal. He pleaded guilty to these counts as well as lying to Congress and tax evasion and was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Cohen is producing his podcast from his Manhattan apartment, where he is serving the remainder of his sentence after being released for the second time in July in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in federal prisons. The podcast is distributed by LiveXLives PodcastOne and produced by Audio Up.

Cohen and Daniels are united not only in infamy, but also in deep regret for Trump. Despite the advertising boom, a godsend that included a bestselling book, Daniels said she yearned for life before her allegations launched her into the zeitgeist.

I have to go places I could never go, she told Cohen. “But overall, if I could just wave a magic wand and get everything back to how it was before, I absolutely would.”

Daniels said the final weeks of Trump’s presidency looked like the eye of the storm. Death threats and headlines had subsided as she remained in a sort of legal limbo.

But now she’s gearing up for a second wave of controversy, including a defamation lawsuit she filed against Trump and taken to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Daniels sued Trump for libel after the then president commented on Twitter that a man she said threatened her was non-existent. She appealed the lower court’s decision to dismiss the case and an order to pay Trump nearly $ 300,000 in attorney fees.

The lawsuit is part of a minefield of legal issues Trump faces after leaving the White House, including state inquiries in New York into his business transactions.

I’ve lost everything already, she says referring to her previous lifestyle, so I’m taking this all the way.

Daniels also remains a witness in a federal criminal case against her own former lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who is accused of cheating on her over $ 300,000 in proceeds from her 2018 book, Full Disclosure. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty.

The hour-long interview also includes graphic descriptions of Daniels’ 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, details which she says support the veracity of her claims. She calls this encounter the worst 90 seconds of my life, of course, because it just made me hate myself.

Although she didn’t feel physically threatened, she said she didn’t expect to have sex with Trump, and at one point thought about how to escape the room, thinking that I could definitely outrun him.

She has suppressed the details of the date for years, she said, adding that the dynamic only became evident after seeing the Bombshell movie about sexual harassment women suffered in meetings with the former Fox News executive Roger Ailes.

I didn’t say anything for years because I couldn’t remember, ”she says.

For Daniels, life after Trump also included a new passion for ghost hunting and a related show, Spooky Babes, inspired by the extremely haunted house that plagued her in the Garden District of New Orleans.

I have come face to face with evil in the most intimate way, Daniels said. Demons don’t scare me anymore.

