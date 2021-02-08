Damascus denounces Turkey’s ‘dangerous’ plan to open schools in Syria





Damascus strongly opposed Turkey’s decision to open schools in northern Syria, calling the move a dangerous act and a blatant violation of international law. In a statement on Sunday, an official source at the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the plan indicated Ankara’s intention to continue to ignite and prolong the crisis in the war-torn country, official Syrian news agency SANA reported. Turkey, she said, aims to support terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra to serve the personal agendas of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and realize his Ottoman ambitions and illusions. The protest came after Ankara announced that it would open a professional healthcare school and a medical school in the town of Syrias al-Rai, located near the Turkish border. Ankara said the medical faculty would be established under the auspices of the Turkish University of Health Sciences in the provinces of Aleppo, in the northern city of al-Rai, under the control of activists backed by Turkey. Syria rejects the Turkish regime’s decision to open a faculty and higher institute affiliated with Istanbul University in the city of al-Rai, north of Aleppo, according to the Syrian statement. He said the Turkish government’s decision is a dangerous act aimed at expanding Turkey’s dominance over Syrian territories in flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. The Ankaras movement is nothing more than the continuation of the policy of the Turkish authorities towards Syria, he added. Syria claims that the Turkish regime’s attacks on its sovereignty, including the construction of the so-called (separation wall) and the adoption of the Turkification policy in schools, in addition to dealing with the Turkish lira and opening up an authority for the Turkish Post has been a pretext behind which this regime hides to justify its terrorist practices, the source said. Renewed Syrians demand that the UN Security Council live up to its responsibilities in preserving international peace and security and in ending the crimes and attacks launched by the Turkish regime against the Syrian people and sovereignty and territorial integrity from the country. Turkey has been involved militarily in the Syrian conflict since the beginning of 2011. It has provided military assistance to the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) throughout the conflict. In 2018 and 2019, Turkey launched cross-border military operations in northern Syria with the stated aim of eliminating Syrian Kurdish militants from the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Turkey has since taken control of several areas in northern Syria in addition to other areas controlled by the Kurds. The Turkish military presence is seen by the Syrian government as an attack on the sovereignty of Arab countries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos