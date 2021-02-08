Urdu Bulletin U khand glacier burst PM Modi’s public meeting in West Bengal has been widely reported-ANI





New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The bursting of the Uttarakhand Glacier was highlighted in Monday’s edition of various Urdu publications.

Most newspapers also gave important coverage to the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Haldia region of the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily reported the bursting of the Uttarakhand Glacier as its main headline. In his reports, he said at least 150 people are believed to have died from flooding after the glacier burst in the Chamoli district. The report further states that so far 10 bodies have been recovered, while 16 have been rescued.

The post also covered news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in West Bengal on its front page, stating that the prime minister searched the state government led by Mamata Banerjee saying that soon Bengal will show the Ram Card to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has committed many back-to-back faults including bad governance, violence, corruption and attacks on beliefs.

News of the arrest of a person identified as Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh in connection with the Republic Day violence in the nation’s capital was also brought to the fore by the newspaper on the front page.

Hindustan Express: The daily Urdy also reported widely on the Uttarakhand Glacier burst on the front page.

The newspaper also reported on Omar Abdullah’s statement that the haggling of elected officials in the District Development Council (DDC) elections is not surprising. He quoted the former chief minister as saying that people have been dedicated to buying and selling elected officials since 1984.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Haldia, West Bengal was also widely covered in the publication.

Sahafat: The bursting of the Uttarakhand glacier was reported in the headlines of the Urdu daily.

The newspaper also reported that the Union’s Interior Minister Amit Shah had made sure of all possible help to deal with the natural calamity.

The publication also carried the news of the disappearance of legendary Indian tennis player Akhtar Ali in its main titles. In its report, the daily said the former Davis Cup coach, 83, took his last breath in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







