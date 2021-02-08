Business leaders press Boris Johnson to build entire HS2 high-speed rail line





Business leaders in the Midlands and North have urged Boris Johnson to build the HS2 high-speed rail line in its entirety, and have warned that decommissioning the project “will leave your flagship leveling ambitions in tatters”. It follows that the eastern part of the line, which runs from the East Midlands to the North East of England, could be scrapped. A letter to Mr Johnson signed by more than 100 business leaders reads: ‘Amid the Covid crisis, a decision is looming over the most important infrastructure project ever in this country. The future of HS2 is critical for the North and Midlands. “Failure to deliver it in full, all the way to Leeds via Toton and Sheffield, would be a huge missed opportunity to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, attract major investment and spur huge economic growth to create a stronger economy. balanced and fairer. “ The High Speed ​​Two rail line, known as HS2, is to connect London to Birmingham, then Crewe and Manchester to the west, and the East Midlands and Leeds to the east. Trains traveling north-east will switch to the conventional track near Leeds and continue to Newcastle. But the National Infrastructure Commission recommended indefinitely delaying the northeast section of the line and focusing on more local improvements to rail services. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will announce later this year whether he has accepted the Commission’s suggestions, when he releases a detailed plan for rail in the North and Midlands, known as the Integrated Rail Plan. The letter was signed by Paul Faulkner, Managing Director, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, and Corin Crane, Managing Director, Black Country Chamber of Commerce. Many of the signatories represent companies from the north of England. They include Heidi Mottram, CEO of Northumbrian Water Group; John Heaps, President, Yorkshire Building Society; Mike Briffett, Project Director, Leeds Building Society; Justin Kelly, Director of Corporate Communications, Siemens; Charlie Cornish, CEO, Manchester Airports Group, and many more. The letter says: “These opportunities for transformational regeneration and growth do not present themselves very often. A major investment in infrastructure, which the North and Midlands have not seen since the Victorian era but which was made in London and in the South East, would be the catalyst for a North as prosperous as London, with the Midlands competing with the South East for productivity and job creation. It’s not just these cities on the road. HS2 and NPR are key to increasing capacity and creating better rail links in places like Humber, Teesside, Lincolnshire and the North East. As businesses, relationships with our market, suppliers and exporters are very important. HS2 will connect our major cities in the Midlands and North, contributing to the local, regional and national prosperity that will be at the heart of a strong global Britain. Private sector investments are essential to reap the benefits of infrastructure. After suffering from decades of underinvestment, the HS2 and regional transport plans will be the catalyst for an increase in private investment flows, already to come but which risk being pushed back by lower growth in the building sector. “ Earlier this month, Mr Shapps said HS2 would be vital for the UK. He also revealed that he spent 18 months working on a white paper to incorporate the findings and recommendations of the government-commissioned Williams Review into UK railways and said he was very keen to publish the review. .







