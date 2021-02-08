From the IDF, Naraz Fufi Ji to hit Derek OBrien: the best quotes from PM Modis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Monday in response to the vote of thanks on the President’s speech at the joint sitting of Parliament covered a wide range of issues but was not devoid of sarcasm and jokes. Through the House, he again called on the farmers to stop the protest and find a solution through negotiations.

Here are the main quotes from PM Modi:

“Was he talking about West Bengal?

Speaking of speeches by MPs that had been delivered in previous days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the speech by Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, punctuated with words such as “freedom of speech”, “intimidation” and so on. “When I was listening to him, I wondered if he was talking about Bengal or the country. He sees it all for 24 hours. So he could have said the same here too,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“ Bajwa ji’s speech disappointed me as did Congress ”

Referring to Congressman Partap Singh Bajwa’s speech, Prime Minister Modi said: “It was such a detailed speech that I now thought he would speak about the emergency period. But he did not. . His speech disappointed me as does Congress, ”Prime Minister Modi said. said.

“MSP tha, hai aur rahega”

Reiterating his commitment to the minimum support price system, Prime Minister Modi said: “MSP was here, is there and will be there. We must not spread misinformation about this.”

‘Be proud that Modi has to do what Manmohan Singh said’

Quoting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on agricultural reforms, where he commented on the possibility of empowering farmers to sell their produce in the market, Prime Minister Modi said: “Those who do not listen to us let’s say hopefully listen to Manmohan ji’s lyrics. in fact, be proud of the fact that Modi has to do what Manmohan Singh said long ago. “

‘This Andolan life is parjeevi’

“A new class of people has emerged in recent times, who can be seen in all the turmoil and protests. They are Andolan jeevis. The States will agree with me because they too are confronted with the emergence of this section. They are in fact parasites who feast on agitation and protests, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

“Beware of IDEs”

This FDI is not linked to investment, but to a particular interest, as PM Modi developed it as a foreign destructive ideology. The country must save itself from this FDI, he said, referring to the international attention paid to the protests of the farmers. He also referred to J&K, to the northeast in this thread and said the country is proud of its Sikhs, although there are attempts to mislead them.

“ When Fufi Ji gets angry for not being invited to the wedding ”

Speaking of the opposition protest against farm laws, the prime minister said: “A lot has been discussed in the House but it was mostly about the protest, not the solution … you can object to the procedure but you could have explained to the farmers that it is high it is time for these agricultural reforms … but now they say that they have not been consulted before, like ‘fufi ji’ who gets angry not being invited to the wedding … this happens in large families