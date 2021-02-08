Career Protesters and How They Are Parasites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today responded to the motion of thanks to the presidents ‘speech to Rajya Sabha.In his speech by Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi spoke at length about the so-called farmers’ protest, attempts to misleading real farmers and how the opposition seems to be playing with fire while keeping their petty politics above the national interest.

Prime Minister Modi said most of the discussions on farm laws revolved around protests, not laws. No one talks about the reason for the protests. It would have been better if the discussions had taken place on the points of contention rather than on the protests, Prime Minister Modi said.

Speaking of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, often hailed as the champion of Indian peasants, Prime Minister Modi said he was always concerned about the plight of small farmers. Quoting former prime minister Manmohan Singh, he said those who are currently turning around on farm laws will at least agree with him.

Prime Minister Modi also said that while protesting is the right of the Indian people, he also indicated that these protests were the result of some career protesters deceiving farmers.

PM Modi said that there are several words we all know. Citing examples, he said that we know words like “Shramjeevi, Buddhijeevi, etc.” However, in the recent past, Prime Minister Modi said that a new “Jamaat” has emerged in India. PM Modi called this new “community” “Andolanjeevi”.

He said that these “Andolanjeevis” were screwing up in any protest going on. If there is a demonstration of lawyers, they will be seen among the lawyers, if there is a demonstration of students, they will get there, if there is a demonstration of workers, they will also appear there. They sometimes operate in the public eye, and often behind the scenes. “Ye poori toli hai ji,” Prime Minister Modi said (it’s quite a cabal).

In addition, Prime Minister Modi said: “They cannot live without protests and they continue to look for protests in order to live. We have to recognize those people who reach out everywhere and take big ideological positions, mislead people. The country must save itself from this “andolanjeevi” people ”.

He also continued to mock these individuals saying that they did not have the power to create a protest on their own, but would simply join in with any ongoing protest to make themselves visible. PM Modi added that such andolanjeevi are “parjeevis” (parasites). Laughing, he also joked that any party running a government in any state might have encountered such parasites and therefore they will appreciate what he says right now.

Speaking of these Icchadhari protesters, Prime Minister Modi also warned the nation against a new kind of FDI he called “foreign destructive ideology”.

With these references of Prime Minister Modi to Rajya Sabha, one has to wonder if the protester Icchadhari Yogendra Yadav and his ilk were the subject of Prime Minister Modi’s speech.

It should be remembered that earlier, during the talks between the government and the so-called peasant leaders, the central government summarily refused to receive Yogendra Yadav. However, even after the central government’s brutal refusal to allow any political figure to be involved in negotiations with farmers’ unions, protester Ichchadhari Yogendra Yadav, political activist and former psephologist, stubbornly tried to affect his importance by forcing himself to participate in the current negotiations.

Yogendra Yadav, who OpIndia affectionately baptized as a protester Icchadhari, has been seen in all the disruptive protests the country has witnessed in recent years. Yogendra Yadav was also instrumental in the Shaheen Bagh protests and larger anti-CAA protests which ultimately led to the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi where more than 50 people were killed. As the riots took place on February 23, 24 and 25, Yogendra Yadav has been involved with those who have been planning the violence since December 7.

On December 7, during the demonstration organized by United Against Hate, the indictment indicates that Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, Nadeem Khan, Sharjeel Imam, Ifat and Sai Balaji were also present. They made speeches against the CAA during this demonstration. Umar Khalid, who was his elder and JNU mentor, introduced Sharjeel Imam to Yogendra Yadav during this commotion.

Witnesses told police that earlier Umar Khalid already told Sharjeel Imam to form a group of like-minded individuals of JNU, Jamia, DU, etc. and explained the concept of Chakka Jam to him. In the continuation of this theme, during the meeting with Yogendra Yadav, he was asked to mobilize the students of Jamia, DU and AMU.

According to the spreadsheet, two important things were decided at this meeting:

It was decided between Yogendra Yadav, Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid that social media would be used to indoctrinate Muslims and to mobilize people for Chakka Jam. Awareness campaigns should be launched in predominantly Muslim areas. Attempts should be made to form an alliance with like-minded Muslim organizations for Chakka Jam. Masjids should be the focal point for starting Chakka Jam and help from imams should be taken.

Yogendra Yadav’s entry into the hatched plot, according to the indictment, dates back to December 7, 2019. It was only days before Jamia’s violence erupted and several parts of Delhi experienced violence. . In fact, it was also a few days before Tahir Hussain admitted that he started inciting people against the CAA and throwing stones at Hindus on the 17th.

The indictment sheet further reveals that on December 8th another meeting was held where Yogendra Yadav was also present.

It was during this meeting, that according to the indictment sheet, a plan was developed on how to implement the Chakka Jam. It was decided that it would be Sharjeel Imam who would organize and lead the students of various universities and colleges in and around Delhi. It was also decided, interestingly, that organizations like United Against Hate and Swarajya Abhiyaan would help each other in any way they could. This was, according to the Chargehsheet, revealed by a witness.

Yogendra Yadav and others like Prashant Bhushan, Swara Bhaskar, Harsh Mandar, etc. are elements that PM Modi could have spoken about when he spoke about these dangerous elements which inject themselves into every problem to mislead the people and create problems to destabilize India.