Politics
Boris hasn’t forgotten Blue Wall Brits who put him at No.10, Gavin Williamson swears as he plugs in new learnings
BORIS Johnson has not forgotten the working class Britons who put him in Downing Street in 2019, GavinWilliamsons said last night.
The education secretary said the prime minister was paying part of his debt to Blue Wall voters by investing in learning for their children’s future – promising to channel the spirit of Margaret Thatcher.
He told The Sun: ‘For me we have always been, and still need to be, the party of bricklayers, electricians and the people who build Britain, the people who make Great Britain a big.
“That’s what Margaret Thatcher did, that’s what Boris Johnson is doing.”
Apprenticeships are “the backbone of the nation” and “the future” for thousands of children today, he stressed, saying they would earn more money sooner than go. at University.
Mr Williamson even said they were better in some ways than degrees because “there is no better way to learn than to actually learn on the job” and it was a way “to learn and earn “at the same time.
He also revealed that he evaluated the apprenticeship business of Tony Blair’s son, Euan, despite the ex-Labor prime minister making a huge effort to get half of the kids to go to college.
Mr Williamson said, “I didn’t always agree with his father, but I definitely agree with Euan.
“Success doesn’t necessarily mean going to college.”
He recommended that his two daughters focus on learning rather than the traditional university route.
She comes as ministers announced brand new construction and rail apprenticeships as part of National Apprenticeship Week.
The government currently offers up to 2,000 for every new apprentice they hire – with almost 19,000 applications submitted to date.
However, the news came as the largest study of students in lockdown found those in key exam years were hit the hardest.
Research by the non-profit group ImpactEd focused on 62,000 students from the start of confinement to Christmas and exposed the disastrous consequences of the pandemic on children’s education.
Ten- and eleven-year-old students taking major GCSEs reported the lowest learning scores from June to November.
They had the biggest increases in anxiety and the lowest well-being scores, raising fears of the lockdowns time bomb on child rearing.
Overall, students in Key Stage 4 reported the most learning difficulties at home, with almost three in 20 students in this age group reporting that they did not regularly understand the work that was theirs. was entrusted by their teachers.
Shockingly, nearly 40% of older students said they did not have a routine that helped them learn – compared to around a third of younger children.
James Turner, Managing Director of the Sutton Trust, said of the research: “There is no doubt that the pandemic is having a devastating impact on children and young people, not only in terms of education, but also on their own. -being and their sanity. “
