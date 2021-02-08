Prime Minister Modi says Indian nationalism is inspired by the ideals of Netaji-ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Indian nationalism was inspired by the ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and declared the country to be the “mother of democracy”.

“India’s nationalism is not narrow or selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values ​​of the quote from ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ which was given by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” Prime Minister said responding to the President’s motion of thanks addressed in the Rajya Sabha.

He added that people have forgotten Netaji’s ideals. “We started to curse each other. Sometimes I’m surprised the world gives us an end and we start to follow it – ‘the world’s greatest democracy’ – it feels good to hear that but we haven’t learned to our young people that India is also the mother of democracy. “

The Prime Minister said that Indian democracy was not a Western institution but rather a human institution and that the history of India was filled with examples of democratic institutions. “There are 81 democracies mentioned in ancient India. Today, it is essential to warn citizens of attacks on Indian nationalism,” he added.

He also thanked several MPs at the start of his speech for participating in the discussion at Rajya Sabha.

The government celebrated the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as “ Parakram Diwas ” on January 23.

