Working for small farmers, says Prime Minister Modi amid agricultural turmoil, tackles new FDI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the government was working to empower small farmers and, amid the ongoing agricultural turmoil, reiterated that minimum support prices (MSPs) would continue and mandis would be modernized. MSP was there. MSP is here. The MSP will stay in the future, he said in his response to the vote of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech to Rajya Sabha.

The prime minister also criticized those behind the farmers’ protest against agricultural laws enacted in September last year, saying a new “breed” of agitators has emerged in the country that cannot not live without turmoil and that the country should beware of it. He said the new FDI (Foreign Destructive Ideology) has appeared in the country and “we must beware of them to save the country from such ideology”.

To follow latest updates on the work of Parliament Here

Modi said that since his government came to power in 2014, the Center has initiated changes in the agricultural sector aimed at empowering farmers. The crop insurance scheme has been changed to make it more user-friendly for farmers. The PM-KISAN program was also introduced. We work for small farmers, he explained.

In his remarks, Modi also thanked former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda for bringing seriousness to the agriculture-related discussions in the house. His words added great perspective to the debate. He himself has a strong association with the agricultural sector, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also referred to other government plans for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which he said have benefited farmers. For example, the PMGSY. When road connectivity improves, it allows farmers’ produce to reach distant places. There are also efforts like Kisan Rail, he told parliament, adding that the need of the hour is to improve the lives of small farmers.

Modi alleged that some people were also trying to defame the Sikh community. India is very proud of the contribution of the Sikhs. It is a community that has done so much for the nation. The words and blessings of the Guru Sahibs are precious, he said in his speech.