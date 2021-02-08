Boris Johnsons ‘indifference to workers’ rights attacked by watchdog as report dusted off





A report to tackle the mistreatment of low-paid workers is gathering dust over Boris Johnson’s lack of interest, says the man who led it. MatthewTaylor, who has resigned as director of labor market enforcement, criticized the inability to act amid controversy over whether workers’ rights will be watered down after Brexit. Almost a year ago, Mr. Taylor conducted an investigation to determine whether protections were being violated in sectors such as car washing, agriculture, social services and construction. He also warned of a growing risk of exploitation as unemployment rises due to the Covid-19 pandemic and changes to the immigration system after Brexit. Watch more Now Mr Taylor has revealed he left the post last week, despite his contract not being renewed despite offering to work for free because he feared it would be left vacant. Ministers and officials appear indifferent or complacent about a body that has been set up to ensure effective accountability and an understanding of the scale and nature of non-compliance, he said. he declares Time. Mr Taylor attributed the inability to act to inertia and incompetence while acknowledging that some people will think it is ideological. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week He said: But the problem is, where you have inertia and incompetence, it suggests that no one is prioritizing a problem. We have the impression that the government is caught up in a dilemma. On the one hand, he has an inherited commitment to a good job and a commitment to progress. And, on the other hand, he has deregulatory instincts. We get the impression that the government is flip-flop between these two perspectives and that it must decide what it wants to do with regard to work, and particularly vulnerable workers. Read more The criticism comes after the government launched yet another review of how to exploit post-Brexit freedoms to change rules allowing workers to back down after criticism. Mr. Taylor, Executive Director of the Royal Society for the Arts (RSA), was appointed Director of Labor Market Enforcement in 2019 by Greg Clark, then Business Secretary. He previously looked at how to strengthen protections for workers without sick pay or vacation pay in the so-called odd-job economy for Theresa May, which led to changes. An employment bill was announced in the Queen’s Speech in December 2019, to advance other aspects of these proposals, but has yet to appear after more than a year. The prime minister has been criticized for making upgrading the country his ambition, without explaining how to get there, or even defining what success would look like. Mr Taylor added: The upgrade, which is an exciting idea, must include ensuring that workers, especially workers at the bottom of the labor market, have the rights and rights they deserve. .

