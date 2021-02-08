Writer Mick Herrons Slow Horses Are Spies For Our Time

LONDON – Like a spy in the night, writer Mick Herrons’ success has been stealthy. It took a while for the world to catch up with him.

A decade after featuring a team of flawed secret agents caught between sinister plotters and cynical spies in the novel Slow Horses, Herron is an award-winning best-selling writer who has been called the heir to spy master John le Carr. .

A seventh novel in his spy series, Slough House, is coming out this week and a TV adaptation is in production with an A-list cast directed by Gary Oldman.

But initially, few noticed it.

Maybe now wasn’t the right time, Herron softly recalled recently. There were voices in my publishing house at the time who said that the book policy was pretty ridiculous because it’s all about the far right and references to (Britain) maybe leaving the ‘European Union.

Herrons’ original UK publisher turned down a second book, but Soho Press in the US stuck with it, and UK publisher John Murray went on to defend the novels.

After a decade that saw Brexit rock Britain and the rise of populism around the world, Herrons’ fictional world of damaged undercover agents, selfish politicians and passionate bureaucrats seems to capture the anguishes of the 21st century much like the morally ambiguous Cold War tales.

The Herrons spies were all banned from MI5 headquarters for doing boring work in a lackluster London office building, Slough (rhymes with cow) House for mistakes that ruined his career. This sluggish band of horses is chaired by Jackson Lamb, a flatulent, chain-smoking former field agent who alternates lethargy, insults and flashes of ruthless brilliance.

Herrons spies bicker in the office kitchen and worry about the money of a mundane existence periodically interrupted by traumatic events.

It was one of those traumas that Herron said made me want to write about bigger events. He was working as an editor in London when suicide bombers killed 52 commuters on the city’s public transport system on July 7, 2005.

I realized that to be involved, however modest, in something like that, all you had to do was be a citizen, a member of a town, Herron, 58, told The Associated Press from his home at the university. city ​​of Oxford. Were all, I don’t mean fighters, but were all potential victims.

The idea of ​​a terrorist event as an intrusion into ordinary life, into everyday life, it became something I wanted to write about.

At the time, Herron was writing a detective series, but found spies more suited to his desire for state of the world novels.

Juliet Grames, American editor of Herrons, calls her clever and sophisticated books on real-world problems, but with sly humor that cuts through the obscurity.

Violence, usually senseless, often erupts in Herrons’ books, but it is offset by a great deal of biting wit. His intelligently drawn page turners are brought to life by a dialogue bristling with one-liners.

Much of the humor comes from Herron’s keen eye for the way bureaucracies, whether corporate or underground, work and function poorly. The world of Slough House is closer to The Office than it is to 007.

I have no experience of the secret world, ”Herron said. But I worked in offices. And I worked for a company that ended up being part of a much bigger company. And what I have noticed is that the more an organization grows, the more dysfunctional it becomes.

I wanted to show a world where bad things happen because people make mistakes. And that’s the basis of the show, because all the folks at Slough House made mistakes of one kind or another. But it also seems to me that this is how the world works.

Slough House was written before the coronavirus pandemic, but there are plenty of real-world echoes, including references to Brexit and the 2018 nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in the English town from Salisbury.

Then there is the crumpled and unscrupulous British politician, who rides a bike, Peter Judd, a character Herron insists was never specifically meant to mirror Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He was meant to reflect a particular type of privileged, selfish, selfish, self-serving, ambitious, untrustworthy and unprincipled politician, said Herron, who attended Balliol College at the University of Oxford at the same time as the current Prime Minister. I can see why people associate this with Boris Johnson.

Herron’s damaged but indomitable secret agents include River Cartwright, grandson of a legendary spy master; reliable recovering alcoholic Catherine Standish; socially inept IT assistant Roderick Ho; and Shirley Dander, a dynamo fueled by rage and cocaine.

Herron says he loves them all, but he’s not shy about killing longtime characters. It helps keep readers on the lookout.

Herron is grateful for his loyal readers, though he is mildly alarmed that some are embracing the misanthropic Lamb and his repertoire of terribly offensive rebuke.

Some people have assumed that because I created this character who enjoys trampling the barriers of political correctness, I have to be like that too, he said. I’ve had emails from people writing to me in terms Lamb himself could use, and my jaw drops.

Now the slow horses are heading towards the screen. Herron was a screenplay consultant for the Apple TV series, which stars Oldman as Lamb and Kristin Scott Thomas as MI5 slippery boss Diana Lady Di Taverner. Other cast members have yet to be announced, and Herron says there are some names out there that are going to be very impressed.

By the time it airs, the world may have returned to something like normalcy. Herron has been working on his next book during the lockdown, but he doesn’t think he will dwell too much on the experience of the pandemic.

All of the characters will obviously have gone through the same experiences as all of us, and they will refer to them and behaviors will change a bit, he said. But overall, I don’t want to write a book about the world we’ve just experienced this year.

Slough House is released Tuesday in the United States by Soho Crime.