Boris Johnson faces calls to bring back WW2-style meat rationing to save the planet | Politics | News





Donnachadh McCarthy is an Extinction Rebellion activist and author who came up with the idea after Tony Danker, director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), urged the government to emulate the post-war recovery program. -1945 war. Mr. McCarthy went further and asserted that we should reintroduce rationing, which was implemented to feed the country with limited food supplies. This method, he believes, would be the fairest way to fight climate change compared to the government’s alleged plans to introduce a carbon tax on the food industry.

Speaking to Cristo Foufas on talkRADIO, the Extinction Rebellion supporter said: “The CBI, not some crazy radical organization, said this week that we should deal with the climate crisis and the Covid crisis and the economic crisis like we did in WWII. “And how did we do it fairly during WWII? We did not say that we were going to impose a tax on meat and that the rich can afford tons of meat and the poor do not, what we did is rationing. “We have to accept that meat has very high carbon emissions, so the fair way to cut it and reduce consumption is for (someone) to say ‘it’s as much meat as you are allowed each year’ and there is your ration. . “If you want to sell it, sell it.” READ MORE: Prince William calls on young people to educate seniors on climate crisis – ‘Changing the tide’

A puzzled Cristo Foufas looked at the columnist with his jaw lowered and wanted to make it clear that he wanted to bring back the rationing again. Mr McCatrthy said: “Well what’s the other fair way of doing it, the government says it will bring back a 40 percent tax on meat, which means only the rich can afford the eat.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly considering expanding the carbon tax, currently reserved for airlines and power companies, to all sectors, including the food industry. No percentage has yet been revealed by the government, but a 40% increase on a four-pack of store-branded burgers costing £ 2.78 would be £ 3.89.

“Why make people’s lives more difficult by making more money every day?” The CBI urged the government to implement a stimulus package for the next decade. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil his plans to fix the economy in the upcoming budget on March 3. Mr Sunak is facing calls to extend the stamp duty exemption period on properties, which has played a significant role in the boom in the UK property market.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos