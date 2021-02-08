What Trump Said Before the Riot on the Capitol Hill | Voice of America





Former President Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial for incitement to insurgency that led to a riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 as lawmakers gathered to certify the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Bidens.

Over a month ago, President Trump spoke to his supporters before they marched to Capitol Hill. Here are some excerpts from what Trump said that day.

All of us here today don’t want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened Democrats from the radical left, which they are doing, and stolen by the fake news media. This is what they did and what they are doing. We will never give up. We will never concede, that does not happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.

Our country has had enough. We won’t take it any more, and that’s what it is. To use a favorite term that you all really coined, we’ll stop the theft.

After that, I was going to go down (to the Capitol), and I will be there with you. Were going to descend. Were going to cheer on our brave Senators, Members of Congress and women. We were probably not going to applaud so much for some of them because you will never take back our country weakly. You have to be strong and you have to be strong.

We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count voters who have been legally nominated, legally nominated. I know everyone here will be heading to the Capitol building soon to have your voice heard peacefully and patriotically.

And we fight. We are fighting like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.

So I was going, I was going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And they were going to Capitol Hill, and were going to try to give our Republicans the weak, because the strong don’t need our help. Were going to try to give them the kind of pride and daring they need to take our country back.

More than a week after the riot, the House of Representatives impeached Trump. Two weeks later, Trumps’ four-year tenure in the White House ended and he left Washington for his home along the Atlantic Ocean in Florida.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos