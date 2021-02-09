Gapasdap asks executive dock to operate according to Jokowi’s wishes





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President of the National Association of River, Lake and Ferry Transport Entrepreneurs (GapasdapKhoiri Soetomo said that the executive wharf at Merak port should be managed according to President Joko Widodo’s wishes. He explained that the wish he meant was that the wharf should be designated for vessels that meet management requirements, such as large capacity, high speed, and facilities that are limited to ordinary ship standards. This was expressed by Khoiri in response to the monopoly efforts of PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero) as the sole transit operator at Pier 6 or manager of the Merak-Bekauheni route. “According to the wishes of the President, the executive quay should be reserved for vessels which meet the requirements of the management [saat ini] vessels with the required qualifications cannot serve at the executive quay as they are monopolized by ASDP ”, he said Bisnis.com, Monday (08/02/2021). Khoiri explained that Merak 6 Pier, which was built with APBN funds and followed by an additional IDR 1 trillion PMN fund, is intended to increase the lack of docks as many inactive ships line up for the pier. However, he regretted that ASDP, as a ferry port management company that should focus on providing port services, ultimately prioritized its own business group by monopolizing the use of Pier 6. , so that at present many much better qualified private vessels can no longer serve at the Executive Dock. “It will have a negative impact if there are companies that perform the dual function of managing ports and managing ferry operators,” he said. Seeing this phenomenon, Khoiri asked the Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) to directly address this issue. The president, who is very active in nation-building and wants justice done for the sake of well-being, he said, would also be surprised to see the situation of state-owned enterprises which still practice monopoly practices that do not clearly do not comply with the law. Previously, the Indonesian Consumers Foundation (YLKI) also asked the Ministry of Transport to immediately assess ASDP as the sole ferry operator on the executive pier of the Merak-Bakauheni link. Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi gapasdap quality content

