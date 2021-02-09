Turkish opposition HDP faces ban | Voice of America

ISTANBUL – The future of Turkey’s second largest opposition party hangs in the balance, with mass arrests and increasing calls for its closure. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses the pro-Kurdish HDP of militant links, but the party claims to be a victim of the government’s growing authoritarianism.

The HDP says it faces unprecedented legal repression with 16,000 members detained and dozens of MPs ousted from parliament and jailed under Turkey’s anti-terrorism legislation.

Erdogan regularly refers to the HDP as the “pro-PKK party”. The PKK is a Kurdish insurgent group that is waging a decades-long war for minority rights in Turkey and is identified as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

The pro-Kurdish left-wing progressive HDP, which denies ties to the PKK, won six million votes in the 2018 elections and 67 parliamentary deputies, making it Turkey’s second-largest party.



FILE – Turkish policemen in riot gear support the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) as they attempt to rally for a rally in Istanbul, June 17, 2020.

Local HDP officials are faced with the weight of legal repression. Sixty of the 65 mayors have been imprisoned or replaced by administrators appointed by the Interior Ministry under anti-terrorism legislation.

“When you cannot see clearly in advance, it affects your work in a negative way,” said Adalet Fidan, HDP mayor of Silopi in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey, “because you keep thinking that at any time an administrator can be appointed to take control. “

But the existence of HDP is now in question. “To oppose the closure of the HDP means to undermine justice and the fight against terrorism,” said Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, and partner in Erdogan’s parliamentary coalition.



File – Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli delivers a speech in Istanbul, Turkey, May 18, 2018.

Bahceli, a radical Turkish nationalist, is widely seen as the driving force behind the crackdown on the HDP. Erdogan has in the past expressed his reluctance to support calls for the pro-Kurdish party’s ban.

But the launch last month of a large-scale lawsuit against key HDP members is interpreted by some observers as setting the stage for the party’s shutdown.

Turkey’s chief prosecutor’s office indicted 108 people for launching deadly protests in 2014. The unrest was sparked by Ankara’s inability to offer support to Kurdish fighters besieged by the so-called Islamic State group , in the Syrian town of Kobane, on the border with Turkey.



File – Turkish Kurds and others gather to support Kurdish fighters who went to defend the Syrian town of Kobane from Islamic State extremists in the Turkish city of Ankara on November 1, 2014.

Prominent and former HDP members face life imprisonment without parole.

“What we see in the indictment are numerous tweets and speeches from politicians which are then used to suggest and hold politicians accountable for the murder of 37 people during violent protests in 2014,” said Emma Sinclair. Webb, senior researcher in Turkey for Human Rights Watch, based in York.

“In the end, through tweets, they committed murder, which is extraordinary,” she added.

Sinclair Webb also expressed concern over indicting HDP politicians with leading PKK members.

“This shows that the government does not see the HDP party any differently from an armed organization, the PKK, and it is totally unacceptable as a way of seeing a democratic party which respects the rules of democratic elections.”

Tense relations with the EU

The indictment threatens to exacerbate already strained Ankara-European Union relations. Among the defendants is former HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas, who has been held pre-trial since November 2016 on counterterrorism charges.



FILE – Supporters of Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) hold masks of their imprisoned former leader Selahattin Demirtas during a rally in Ankara, Turkey, June 19, 2018.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in December for Demirtas’ immediate release, saying his imprisonment was for a “later political purpose”.

“The Turkish prosecution authorities with this latest indictment are flouting the decisions of the ECHR calling for the immediate release of Selahattin Demirtas from prison,” Sinclair Webb said.

While Turkey is required to abide by the European Court’s rulings, Erdogan in December dismissed the Demirtas ruling as “politically motivated” and “hypocritical”.

But the HDP’s growing crackdown comes at an inopportune time for Erdogan, as he seeks to improve ties with the EU, promising a new chapter in relations.

Later this month, Erdogan is expected to announce a series of democratic and legal reforms. Analysts warn that Brussels views Erdogan with deep skepticism.

“The reputation of the Turkish president is at stake; that’s the problem,” warned Huseyin Bagci, director of the Ankara-based Institute for Foreign Policy. “Europeans no longer expect words from Turkey, but deeds; Turkey must act.”

Election prediction

As Erdogan’s ruling AKP slips in opinion polls, observers say he increasingly depends on support from his nationalist coalition partner MHP, which is pushing for a tougher stance against the government. HDP.

Election calculations added importance with growing speculation that the 2023 vote could be called as early as the end of the year.

Analysts point out that if the HDP were to be shut down, Erdogan could gain an electoral advantage, given that the vote in the predominantly Kurdish southeast of Turkey is traditionally split between the HDP and the AKP.

Fidan acknowledges that she could well live on the time borrowed as HDP mayor for Silopi.

“Most of the people I campaigned with during the local elections, who became mayors, some were even lawyers themselves, were dismissed from their posts for foolish reasons,” Fidan said. “And I’m afraid the same will happen here too, but all you can do is keep working.”