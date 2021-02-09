Opinion | Facebook should let Donald Trump return to his platform





This is exactly what the board should do. Trump is an important public figure, no matter how many people look down on him. It was one thing to temporarily ban him from social media during the tumultuous days following the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. This helped ensure that Trump could not mobilize his supporters against further violence that could hinder or impede President Bidens’ inauguration. That danger is now over and preventing the former president from commenting on public affairs would only serve to suppress free speech. It’s not something Facebook, or any other social media platform, should be doing.

Facebook offers no clear rationale as to why the ban persisted. He returned the ban to council for its decision on Jan.21, the day after the inauguration. This announcement notes the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the issuance of its indefinite ban on January 7. If the ban is upheld, Facebook will engage in a policy of banning individuals or entities that could reasonably be expected to encourage political violence. This policy would inevitably lead the company into the rabbit hole to assess what political rhetoric might motivate people to act illegally, even though the speaker may not even be aware of the risk. That would make Facebook exactly what its critics say it already is: a global entity that controls political discourse.

Imagine if Facebook had existed before the Civil War. Abolitionist rhetoric regularly decried the slavers and the South in harsh terms. Leading northern politicians increasingly used language that infuriated the South. Abraham Lincolns’ famous speech, in which he said the Union could not be half slave and half free, was assailed as fomenting national rupture. Defenders of Slaverys pointed to John Browns’ attack on Harpers Ferry’s federal arsenal in 1859, which Brown hoped would lead slaves to revolt using guns, as proof that the rhetoric of Lincoln and others encouraged violence. Has Facebook denied the anti-slavery movement space on its platform?

If this example seems too distant, consider more recent examples that suggest a slippery slope for Facebook’s politics: Was the inflammatory rhetoric used by many members of the anti-Trump resistance responsible for the attempted murder of Republican members of the? Congress at a baseball practice in 2017 by a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)? Were statements by Democratic leaders last summer that appeared to tolerate the riots responsible for the lingering unrest that lasted for months? What would happen if some leftists took the occasional use of the word revolution on the left literally?

Political rhetoric often includes a violent metaphor. Words like struggle, struggle, or even revolution are commonplace and have always been in American discourse. Ballots are meant to replace bullets, but they cannot erase the deep fears and hatred that initially spark political conflict. Allowing people to express their opinions openly is essential to reduce political violence; discourse and elections channel these passions towards peaceful conflict resolution. Removing them can lead to a false sense of concord, but inevitably leads to even more violent eruptions.

Facebook’s Supervisory Board has the opportunity to defend America’s legacy of free speech. He should seize the moment and lift Trump’s indefinite ban. This is the best way to defend the foundations of our democracies, not attempts to curb political rhetoric.

