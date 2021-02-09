Biden, Modi pledge to cooperate as the two deal with China





President Joe Biden held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, with leaders of the world’s two largest democracies agreeing to strengthen their partnership between nations at a time when the two countries face strained relations with China . India is in the middle of a 9-month military standoff with China along its disputed border in eastern Ladakh. Tens of thousands of soldiers face each other at friction points across the region in subzero temperatures. At the same time, Biden is determined to leave former President Donald Trump’s hot and cold relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump has alternately wooed and cajoled Beijing, pushing for a major trade deal while downplaying China’s efforts to stifle pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Trump also initially assured Americans that China was very well under control of the coronavirus before later blaming the Chinese government often using xenophobic language for being responsible for the worst public health crisis in the United States in over a century. The White House said in a statement that Biden and Modi have agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific and added that the leaders have decided that the rule of law and the democratic process must be respected in Myanmar. , a few days after an army. coup d’état in the nation of Southeast Asia. Biden and Modi are not strangers. As a senator, Biden was a prominent supporter of the 2008 civilian nuclear deal between the countries. The 2008 nuclear deal paved the way for the supply of American high-tech equipment that India wanted with the technology. The deal ended India’s isolation after it carried out nuclear tests in 1998 and refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The United States is also supporting India’s entry into the nuclear supplier group, an initiative that has been blocked by China. Modi wrote on Twitter that he wished Biden success when he launched his administration. President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to promote peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, Modi tweeted. Modi also had a warm relationship with Trump. Trump last year, weeks before the pandemic locked down much of the globe, paid a two-day visit to India that included a noisy rally at a 110,000-seat cricket stadium. The Republican President hosted Modi in 2019 in the United States, a visit that included a side trip to Houston which attracted around 50,000 people, many of them from the large Indian diaspora in the United States ___ Associated Press writer Ashok Sharma in New Delhi contributed to this report.

