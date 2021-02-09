Opinion | The only question senators face in the Trump impeachment trial





Pence reportedly shared his views with then-President Donald Trump in a meeting the day before. Nonetheless, in a Jan.6 tweet, Trump wrote that if Pence came in our place, we would win the presidency.

Understanding how events unfolded from there is crucial in passing judgment on Trump’s guilt for one of the darkest days our democracy has ever known.

Again on the morning of January 6, Trump claimed on Twitter that Pence had the power to reject state certification, thus delaying the process and ultimately giving him victory. Trump wrote, all Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the United States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is the time for extreme courage!

At noon, Pence heads to Capitol Hill to chair a joint session of Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College.

At a rally on the Ellipse around the same time, Trump falsely told his supporters that this election was stolen from you, me, the country, stating, also wrongly, that he won in a landslide. He said the day is not the end, it’s just the beginning, and said that he will never give up, that we will never give up.

Trump called on Pence to act, saying if he didn’t, it would be a sad day for the country.

Trump described to the crowd a recent conversation he had with Pence, in which he urged Pence to return electoral votes to the States. I just spoke to Mike. I said Mike, it doesn’t take courage. What takes courage is to do nothing.

After the rally, a violent crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Amidst the violence and destruction, Trump tweeted, Mike Pence did not have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.

During the riots at the Capitol, some of Trump’s loyal followers who invaded the building were captured on the video song, Hang Mike Pence.

According to the FBI, a man who was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after breaking into the Senate chamber said in a YouTube video: Once we found out that Pence turned on us and that ‘they had stolen the election, as, officially, the crowd went mad. I mean, it became a crowd.

And who told the crowd that Pence hadn’t come for him or for them?

Who lied and incited his loyal supporters to attack the Vice President of the United States?

Through it all, Pence stood tall. When he reopened the proceedings, he told the rioting thugs in Trumps that you hadn’t won. Speaking from the Senate platform, which the crowd had marred with their presence hours before, Pence said it was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. He promised that the world will once again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy.

Trump has brought calamity to Congress. Because of him, a mob invaded the Senate chamber, searched senators’ offices, took papers, broke and destroyed, and lay down with evident contempt in the Senate presidency.

The question of the hour, the only question is whether the Republicans in the upper house, sitting as jurors, have integrity, respect for the Constitution and the law, as well as the courage to stand up in the name of their own body against the narcissist. and amoral Donald Trump.

Any senator who dodges, covers up and dances around the truth about Trump’s lawlessness and shameful misconduct is not worthy of the honor bestowed upon him by American voters.

