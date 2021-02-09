Imran Khand leads the transparent execution of the TBTT





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called on relevant authorities to ensure full transparency in the execution of the ten billion tree tsunami program across the country.

Presiding here a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on Climate Change, the Prime Minister also called for actively involving SUPARCO for Satellite Imagery in the execution process and expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the ten billion program. trees against the tsunami.

According to official sources, Pakistan is on track to achieve the one billion tree plantations target of its Ten Billion Tree Tsunami initiative by the middle of this year.

Appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change, Imran Khan called for actively exploring the possibility of net zero emissions for Pakistan, which could become possible with improved carbon sequestration potential.

Stressing the need to put in place an early warning system to mitigate the impacts of erratic climate change, the Prime Minister stressed the need for water treatment plants to purify contaminated surface water from rivers.

The meeting was also informed that the emissions growth was 9% below the usual baseline and also below the NDC (nationally determined commitments).

The meeting reviewed the latest greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory stocks and progress on the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program.

He was informed that favorable climate change had been made possible through increased forest cover following the success of the Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program underway across the country.

On this occasion, the SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam informed the meeting that the deforestation rate had been significantly reduced from 12,000 hectares / year to 8,000 ha / year from 2012-2016 and will decrease further with the success of 10BTT.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan contributes less than 1% of global emissions. The country’s overall ranking in terms of total emissions fell from 135 in 2015 to 133 in 2018 on the per capita ranking.

Highlighting other successes, SAPM informed the meeting that Pakistan increased its mangrove cover by 300 percent between 1990 and 2020, which is a powerful tool for carbon sequestration.

This is the largest increase in mangrove cover in the world.

The meeting was informed that the country is ranked 8th in terms of climate vulnerability ranking and faces threats from rainfall variability, urban flooding, temperature rise and glacial lake formation.

SAPM Malik Amin Aslam also briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of the 10 billion tree tsunami.

The Committee was also informed that the Consortium of three international agencies, including WWF, IUCN and FAO, had already started third party monitoring of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program.

The meeting was informed that 80,000 jobs were offered during the COVID-19 under 10 BTT project.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Minister of Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister Chief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, SAPM Malik Amin Aslam, Minister of State Zartaj Gul, SAPM Dr. Moeed Yousaf and senior officials were present at the meeting.

