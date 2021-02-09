Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi discuss climate and Myanmar on appeal: White House, US News & Top Stories





WASHINGTON (AFP) – US President Joe Biden announced on Monday (February 8) that he would seek to deepen the United States’ close relations with India during his first talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by adding climate change and democratic values ​​on the agenda. Bidens’ phone call marked a continuation of the optimistic tone of his predecessor Donald Trump, who paid a state visit to India a year ago on his last trip abroad as his administration saw a partner in its tough stance on China. But Biden also raised climate change, which the new US leader has made a top priority amid rapidly warming planets. Biden and Modi are committed to working closely together to win the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries and s’ unite against the scourge of global terrorism, the White House said in a statement. In New Delhi, the prime minister’s office said Modi welcomed the rise in Bidens’ climate ambitions and the return of the Paris agreement, from which Trump withdrew. He said Modi was looking forward to attending a climate summit that Biden was planning to call in April. India is the third largest emitter of carbon dioxide responsible for climate change after China and the United States, and has historically argued that it is unfair to subject it to the same rules as developed countries. The White House said Biden emphasized his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values ​​is the foundation of the US-India relationship. India enjoys broad support in the United States, but comes under increasing criticism from some lawmakers in the Bidens Democratic Party as Modi continues his Hindu nationalist agenda, including revocation of the status of India. Muslim majority state of Kashmir. India in recent days has drawn the attention of prominent figures including pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg to internet blackouts around New Delhi, where protesting farmers have been camping since more than two months. The White House said Biden had also spoken to Modi about how the rule of law and the democratic process should be respected in Burma, where the military took over power a week ago. India maintains close relations with its neighbor, also known as Myanmar, maintaining contact with its military even as Western countries avoid it for human rights reasons.







