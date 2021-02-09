Georgia opens investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn election results | American News





The Georgia Secretary of State’s office opened an investigation Monday into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 state election results, according to a new report.

The office of Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State, had been called to open an investigation after Trump’s taping in a Jan. 2 phone call pressuring Raffensperger to quash election results in the states based on unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

The secretary of state’s office is investigating the complaints it receives, said Walter Jones, spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office, describing the investigation as a factual and administrative investigation, Reuters reported.

Any further legal effort will be left to the attorney general, he said.

Legal experts said Trumps’ phone calls may have violated at least three state criminal election laws: conspiracy to commit voter fraud, criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud and intentional interference with the performance of office election.

Crime and misdemeanor offenses are punishable by fines or imprisonment.

During the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump urged Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to find enough voice to reverse his loss in Georgia to Joe Biden.

The transcript quotes Trump telling Raffensperger: All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is the number Trump needed to win.

Trump made another phone call in December to Georgia’s chief election investigator, Raffenspergers’ office told Reuters.

Additionally, two Democratic congressmen Kathleen Rice, from New York, and Ted Lieu, from California, in a Jan. 4 letter to the FBI called for a criminal investigation into Trump’s appeal to Raffensperger.

On January 6, the day of the U.S. Capitol riots, Trump bragged about the call in a speech to supporters: People love this conversation because it says what’s going on, * he said. These people are crooked.

The pressure for investigations is an illustration of the legal perils Trump has faced since losing constitutional protections that protect sitting presidents from prosecution.

Trump now faces nearly a dozen legal battles, including a criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance into his business dealings and several civil lawsuits.

Trump described the investigations into his family business as politically motivated.

David Worley, the only Democrat on the Georgia State Election Council, was scheduled to bring forward a motion at Wednesday’s council meeting urging State Attorney General Chris Carr and County District Attorney for Fulton, Fani Willis, to open a criminal investigation into the phone calls with Trump. election officials.

He said such a decision would be unnecessary if the secretary of state’s office opened an investigation. If they did, I won’t need to present my motion, Worley said.

This is the normal thing that should happen when a complaint is filed. If a complaint is filed, an investigation is opened. This is how it works.

