Connecting with Minorities – Daily Times





Finally, good news on the minority front! Just hours after news of Harmeet Singh, Pakistan’s first Sikh journalist, receiving death threats from Mardan Central Prison aired on a news channel, the ruling PTI was quick to report. come to his aid. First, Prime Minister Imran Khan took strict note of the terrible incident. This was followed by personal assurance from the Inspector General of Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that immediate action would be pursued against the perpetrators as well as their facilitators in Mardan Prison. It was a delightful sight to see Singh in his characteristic cheerful demeanor as he thanked both the media and the state for listening to his pleas. In his words, “Imran Khan’s words were to me like an assurance slap from an elder in the family; rendered a lot of support! “

The past year has been unbearably hard for the journalist and his family. Last January, her brother Parvinder Singh was murdered in cold blood by contract killers hired by her fiance Prem Kumari, while he was dealing with last-minute wedding errands. Added to the injury is a well-orchestrated Indian campaign to paint the murder in religious hues to slander Pakistan for the alleged persecution of minorities. Fortunately, the diplomatic office was quick to respond with a categorical denial of such fabricated allegations and a full murder investigation. A year later, the grieving Singh was threatened with death by Kumari’s accomplice for pursuing the murder case. The fact that the prison landline was used to pressure the journalist to reconcile if his family did not wish to suffer more.

State insurance shone as a much-needed hope for the struggling family repeatedly calling for protection as well as the immediate continuation of Parvinder’s murder proceedings. This assessment is not, however, to shed light on the murderer who uses the official number to achieve his nefarious design. How could the administration of Mardan Prison have allowed this dismal event to pass under their noses? The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government faces tough questions. The police, including the Deputy Inspector General, who are mobilizing to find the black sheep inside is a good start. However, only a thorough departmental examination can expose the impunity enjoyed by criminals within the four walls of the prison. If a murderer can join hands with his manager in threatening someone, who knows what he’s capable of.

Despite frequent manifestations of Pakistani Sikh patriotism, those on the other side are still busy stoking religious controversies. Even Singh’s case was used as a potential match by Indian media who decided to work out his family’s plans to move across the border. An active prosecution of his case might be the only appropriate response to this propaganda. The white part of our flag was, is and always will be a primary part of our diverse identity. May our neighbors finally be reconciled! *

