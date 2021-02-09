Two cruel variants of homophobia: Zambia and Indonesia

At the end of last month, two countries thousands of miles apart presented two examples of the lingering damage caused by homophobia: the arrest of a 13-year-old in Zambia and the lashes in Indonesia.

Each of the two men accused of having had same-sex relations was caned on January 28 in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Strait Times / AFP)

In indonesia on January 28, those responsible for enforcing strict Sharia law in Aceh province inflicted nearly 80 lashes each against two men convicted of same-sex intercourse. Conservative Muslim authorities in Banda Aceh, the provincial capital, routinely order people to be flogged if they violate strict Sharia laws against homosexuality, adultery, alcohol consumption and dating members of the sex opposite.

Also on January 28, four other people in Banda Aceh were whipped 17 to 40 times for drinking and for uncapped visits with the opposite sex.

In zambia, a local news site reported a homophobic police reaction to an inappropriate and apparently non-consensual sex between two boys on January 27.

Homosexual sex has been described with the outdated phrase “against the order of nature”. No further information was available on what happened after the boy’s arrest.

Mwebantu.com reported:

Police arrest 13-year-old boy for having sex with 10-year-old boy against Nature’s Order

The map of Zambia shows Kitwe north of the capital, Lusaka, near the border with Congo. (Card courtesy of Theodora.com)

A 13-year-old boy from Kitwe was arrested for having sex with a 10-year-old boy against the order of nature.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the incident happened [Jan. 27] in a stream near the 16 foot area at Kitwe.

Mr. Chushi said two passers-by witnessed the act. …

He said some children have revealed that the suspect has been abusing them for some time now….

Medical report forms issued and victims escorted to Kitwe University Hospital for medical examinations. The suspect has since been arrested, he said.

The Independent reported:

Two Indonesian men flogged in Aceh province for having gay sex

BANDA ACEH (AFP) – A gay couple was whipped Thursday (January 28) in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province, justice officials said during a public performance blasted by human rights groups.

The two men were whipped almost 80 times each for engaging in same-sex sex, which is prohibited in Aceh province under local Islamic law.

The couple, who have not been identified, winced in pain and pleaded for the whipping to stop, as a masked officer hit their backs with a rattan stick.

The punishment was briefly interrupted and the men, both in their 20s, were allowed to drink water before continuing.

A man’s mother passed out at the sight of her son being whipped.

“The application of Islamic syariah is final no matter who it is, and even visitors must adhere to local standards,” law enforcement official Heru Triwijanarko told AFP.

Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo has called for an end to the flogging as punishment, but he does not have the power to force Aceh province to accept this reform. (Photo courtesy of abc.net.au)

The men were arrested in November at a rental house where an owner found them half-naked in their bedroom.

Gay sex is not illegal elsewhere in Indonesia, and Aceh is the only region in the world’s largest Muslim nation to impose Syariah law.

In Aceh, on the northern tip of the island of Sumatra, public flogging is a common punishment for a range of offenses, including gambling, alcohol consumption and adultery.

Four others were whipped between 17 and 40 times on the same day over allegations they drank alcohol or met members of the opposite sex.

Human rights groups are calling the public beating cruel, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for an end.

But he enjoys strong support among the people of Aceh.

The region began using religious law after being granted special autonomy in 2001, an attempt by the central government to quell a long-standing separatist insurgency.

