Boris Johnson ‘won’t listen to women’ risking 1970s inequality for millions, senior MP warns

BORIS Johnson is not listening to the high-ranking women in his cabinet, leaving millions exposed to the levels of inequality of the 1970s, a senior committee chairman warns today.

Former minister Caroline Nokes blasted the government for reinforcing “horrific” stereotypes about women and for focusing economic recovery only on “ready-made” projects in male-dominated fields.

Caroline Nokes said inequalities between women risked reverting to the 1970s without urgent action

She targeted the PM for ‘dropping the ball’ on helping hardworking moms during the pandemic – and attacked the nation’s rebound program as ‘designed by men for men’ .

Ms Nokes told Sun Ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch that they were too busy signing trade deals and helping run the treasury, putting women and equality issues on the back burner.

She said the pandemic had laid bare the burden on women – many of whom were most concerned with children and families, home schooling and balancing their own work.

Last month, a Covid ad featuring photos of women cleaning and caring for children while a man watched TV had to be removed after a backlash.

Ms Nokes said the “horrible” and “thoughtless” publicity “reinforced stereotypes” and blamed the prime minister’s male-dominated government.

2 Boris does not listen to the most important women in his government, warned senior MP Credit: PA: Press Association

The ad featured women cleaning and looking after children

She said last night: “When the PM was in the hospital, the quad was all male.

“The fact that women are not heard in the decision-making process poses real problems.

“I don’t think they’re listened to at all – they’re just men.

“I still don’t feel a real determination to ensure that female voices are not only heard, but understood.

“This is real proof that the government just dropped the ball on this.”

She called for a dedicated secretary of state to put women at the center of government and demanded that Rishi Sunak set quotas to bring women back to the workplace as part of his Covid recovery programs.

She continued, “It’s really important to recognize the role that mothers have played, and I’ll be pretty specific on that, because we know they’ve done the most.

“We need to put in place practical policies to make sure we don’t see jobs slipping back into something another century.”

The committee also called on ministers to introduce new laws to expand and strengthen layoff protection and sick pay for pregnant women and new mothers.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairperson of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, concurred with the report’s findings and added: If we further develop the new working methods that everyone has adapted to during the pandemic, including by creating more flexible work options for employees, there is a real opportunity to increase the diversity of our workforce.

“This will not only help businesses by harnessing a range of talent, but will also help reduce some of the inequalities that exist in our society.

A government spokesperson said last night of the report: “Throughout the pandemic, this government has done everything it takes to protect lives and livelihoods, and will continue to do so.

2

madness mag Sturgeon’s husband claims he was watching magpies during Alex Salmond’s investigation ‘THE UNKNOWN’ Britons warned it was too early to start booking summer vacation due to Covid Exclusive PUBLIC SPEECH Public parole hearings soon to be held in major victory for The Sun NET VACCINE Matt Hancock says Britain is ‘turning a corner’ in battle against Covid Exclusive WOMAN NAGS GAV Even Gavin Williamson’s wife pushes him ‘every day’ to reopen schools VACCINE TOWARDS THE FUTURE Hancock to hold 5pm press conference with UK ‘to get jab target early’

“We are saving jobs and people’s incomes through economic programs worth over $ 200 billion, including the Self-Employment Income Program for the 1.7 million self-employed women in the UK.

“COVID-19 is causing a culture change with more people than ever working flexibly, and the government wants to exploit that as we recover.

“In doing so, we could see a more equitable sharing of childcare work between parents and greater flexibility on the part of employers, which would allow us to unleash the potential of everyone across the country.