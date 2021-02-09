Politics
Boris Johnson ‘won’t listen to women’ risking 1970s inequality for millions, senior MP warns
BORIS Johnson is not listening to the high-ranking women in his cabinet, leaving millions exposed to the levels of inequality of the 1970s, a senior committee chairman warns today.
Former minister Caroline Nokes blasted the government for reinforcing “horrific” stereotypes about women and for focusing economic recovery only on “ready-made” projects in male-dominated fields.
She targeted the PM for ‘dropping the ball’ on helping hardworking moms during the pandemic – and attacked the nation’s rebound program as ‘designed by men for men’ .
Ms Nokes told Sun Ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch that they were too busy signing trade deals and helping run the treasury, putting women and equality issues on the back burner.
She said the pandemic had laid bare the burden on women – many of whom were most concerned with children and families, home schooling and balancing their own work.
Last month, a Covid ad featuring photos of women cleaning and caring for children while a man watched TV had to be removed after a backlash.
Ms Nokes said the “horrible” and “thoughtless” publicity “reinforced stereotypes” and blamed the prime minister’s male-dominated government.
She said last night: “When the PM was in the hospital, the quad was all male.
“The fact that women are not heard in the decision-making process poses real problems.
“I don’t think they’re listened to at all – they’re just men.
“I still don’t feel a real determination to ensure that female voices are not only heard, but understood.
“This is real proof that the government just dropped the ball on this.”
She called for a dedicated secretary of state to put women at the center of government and demanded that Rishi Sunak set quotas to bring women back to the workplace as part of his Covid recovery programs.
She continued, “It’s really important to recognize the role that mothers have played, and I’ll be pretty specific on that, because we know they’ve done the most.
“We need to put in place practical policies to make sure we don’t see jobs slipping back into something another century.”
The committee also called on ministers to introduce new laws to expand and strengthen layoff protection and sick pay for pregnant women and new mothers.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairperson of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, concurred with the report’s findings and added: If we further develop the new working methods that everyone has adapted to during the pandemic, including by creating more flexible work options for employees, there is a real opportunity to increase the diversity of our workforce.
“This will not only help businesses by harnessing a range of talent, but will also help reduce some of the inequalities that exist in our society.
A government spokesperson said last night of the report: “Throughout the pandemic, this government has done everything it takes to protect lives and livelihoods, and will continue to do so.
madness mag
Sturgeon’s husband claims he was watching magpies during Alex Salmond’s investigation
‘THE UNKNOWN’
Britons warned it was too early to start booking summer vacation due to Covid
PUBLIC SPEECH
Public parole hearings soon to be held in major victory for The Sun
NET VACCINE
Matt Hancock says Britain is ‘turning a corner’ in battle against Covid
WOMAN NAGS GAV
Even Gavin Williamson’s wife pushes him ‘every day’ to reopen schools
“We are saving jobs and people’s incomes through economic programs worth over $ 200 billion, including the Self-Employment Income Program for the 1.7 million self-employed women in the UK.
“COVID-19 is causing a culture change with more people than ever working flexibly, and the government wants to exploit that as we recover.
“In doing so, we could see a more equitable sharing of childcare work between parents and greater flexibility on the part of employers, which would allow us to unleash the potential of everyone across the country.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]