Wins Tuesday over historic second impeachment trial | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial begins in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, with Trump accused of instigating insurgency a month ago by urging his supporters to confront lawmakers on the U.S. Capitol as ‘they were certifying that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election.

The protest turned into chaos, as about 800 Trump supporters stormed into Capitol Hill by past authorities, smashed doors and windows, ransacked some congressional offices, and brawled with police. Five people were left dead, including a Capitol policeman whose death is under investigation for homicide and a rioter shot dead by a policeman.

The 100 Senators 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats heard in the impeachment case against the single-term president are in a unique position: many of them themselves witnessed the January 6 chaos as they fled the chamber of the Senate for their own safety.

With a two-thirds vote required for sentencing, 17 Republicans are expected to turn against their fellow Republican Trump, for him to be sentenced, assuming all 50 Democrats vote to condemn. As such, Trump will almost certainly be acquitted, just as he was a year ago when he was accused of asking the Ukrainian president to dig up the dirt against Biden ahead of the last November election. .

FILE – US President Donald Trump watches the end of his speech during a rally to challenge the certification of the results of the 2020 US presidential election by the US Congress, in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Whatever the outcome, however, Trump stands alone in more than two centuries of American history as the only president to be impeached twice.

A week after the Capitol was captured, the House of Representatives voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining the 222 Democrats, to accuse Trump of inciting an insurgency. Then, on January 20, Biden was inaugurated as the country’s 46th president and Trump, who is no longer in power, last flew on Air Force One to his mansion on the Atlantic coast in Florida, where he has been staying since.

Trump has refused a request by Democrats to testify in his defense at his impeachment trial and is not expected to attend. The trial could last a week or more.

FILE – House impeachment officials browse the article of impeachment against former US President Donald Trump through the Capitol Rotunda

All nine Democratic House impeachment officials who filed suit against Trump, several former prosecutors say Trump, in urging his supporters to challenge his election defeat on Capitol Hill, was “singularly responsible” for the riot that followed .

Trump urged supporters to come to Washington on January 6, saying it would be wild. At a rally near the White House, shortly before his supporters marched 16 blocks to Capitol Hill, Trump continued his several-week barrage of unsubstantiated allegations that voter fraud had cost him another four-year term.

At one point, speaking for over an hour, Trump told his supporters to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard by marching to Capitol Hill.

But he also urged them, saying, “Our country has had enough. We won’t take it anymore and that’s what it is. To use a favorite term that you all really coined, we’ll stop the theft.

And we fight, he said. We are fighting like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you will have no country.

Ahead of the trial, House impeachment officials said in a legal brief: “President Trump’s responsibility for the events of January 6 is undeniable” and that the “conduct of the former president must be declared unacceptable in the clearest and most unequivocal terms, “even though he is no longer in office.

The US Constitution allows for the dismissal of public servants convicted of serious crimes and misdemeanors. Trumps two senior lawyers he hired David Schoen and Bruce Castor argued that since Trump is no longer president and therefore could not be removed from office, his impeachment trial is unconstitutional.

The Senate, however, has conducted impeachment trials of former officials, not allowing them to avoid trial for possible wrongdoing by resigning, as happened in a case of 1876, or in the Trumps case, leaving office at the end of his term. Additionally, House impeachment lawyers say Trump instigated insurgency and was impeached by the House while he was still in office.

FILE – In this image from the video, Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Is proposing a motion that the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 26, 2021.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a staunch supporter of Trump, tried to block the trial on such constitutional grounds, but five Republicans joined the 50 Democrats in voting 55-45 to continue the trial. But the vote also signaled that Trumps’ Republican support for the acquittal remains significant, more than enough to block his conviction.

Paul says there is no chance of conviction. If Trump were convicted, the Senate, on a simple majority vote, could prevent him from returning to office.

On Tuesday, as the trial begins in earnest, Trump’s lawyers and House officials prosecuting him again are expected to debate the constitutionality of the trial. But assuming the Senate votes to move forward, House Directors would begin presenting their case on Wednesday, likely showing some of the video clips of hours of chaos.

FILE – In this January 6, 2021 photo, supporters of President Donald Trump confront U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington.

Then the president’s lawyers would respond with his defense. Later in the week, the Senate could debate whether to call witnesses if House officials decide they want witnesses to testify to what they believed Trump had urged them to confront lawmakers certifying the victory of Bidens.

Trump’s lawyers have mounted a vigorous defense and argue that the former president is not responsible for what happened on January 6.

In a brief filed Monday, they argued the case against him constituted “political theater” carried by anti-Trump Democrats. Trump’s lawyers suggested he was simply exercising his constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech when he challenged election results and argued that he explicitly encouraged his supporters to take part in a protest peaceful.

“Instead, it was just a selfish attempt by the Democratic leadership in the House to tackle the feelings of horror and confusion that have befallen all Americans across the political spectrum. seeing the destruction of the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a few hundred. people, “the lawyers wrote.” Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focus on prosecuting the offenders who took he stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House (Nancy Pelosi) and her allies tried to exploit the chaos of the moment harshly for their own policies. Gain.

In response, House Democrats suing Trump said: We live in a nation ruled by the rule of law, not popular violence instigated by presidents who cannot accept their own electoral defeat.

The evidence for President Trump’s conduct is overwhelming, the executives wrote. He has no valid excuse or defense for his actions. And his efforts to escape responsibility are totally in vain. As noted in the impeachment article, President Trump violated his oath of office and betrayed the American people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos