Lunar New Year; Interurban travel banned for government personnel: Airlangga Hartarto





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister coordinating economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said the government had banned military and police personnel and employees of state-owned companies from traveling long distances or out of town during the Lunar New Year holidays. “The ban outside the city specifically concerns civilian devices, military soldiers, members of the national police, employees of state-owned enterprises during the long holiday weekend related to Lunar New Year activities,” a- he said at an online press conference in Jakarta on Monday. Minister Hartarto said the measure is aimed at reducing the number of positive cases and lowering the COVID curve as a prerequisite for successful treatment of COVID-19 and national economic recovery. He explained that COVID-19 cases in Java and Bali provinces accounted for 66% of all nationally registered cases, with the national positivity rate reaching 17.96% as of February 7, 2021. Due to public activity restrictions (PPKM) at DKI Jakarta, the addition of COVID-19 cases has started to flatten out, in line with several other areas, such as East Java, Yogyakarta and Banten, which also reported a drop in cases. , he said. On the other hand, West Java and Bali have again seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which led to President Joko Widodo’s directives to impose restrictions on community micro-activities (PPKM), or at the local level, from February 9 to February 22, 2021, he explained. “Of course, there has to be a more micro approach, in accordance with the leadership of the president, namely down to the village or sub-district level,” he said. Not only that, the government has also made regulatory policy changes for domestic and international travel to curb COVID-19, he informed. “Where the (rules cover) the implementation of protocols and arrangements for domestic travel, including the tightening of health protocols related to testing for both PCR tests and antigens,” he said. declared. Airlangga Hartarto said the implementation of protocols and arrangements for domestic travel actors (PPDN) includes tightening health protocols, testing obligations (PCR, antigen and GeNose), implementing random testing and restrictions on long or religious holidays. The protocols and arrangements for international travel agents (PPI) cover the prohibition of entry into Indonesian territory for foreign nationals, except those who meet certain criteria, the tightening of health protocols, obligations related to tests (PCR and antigen) and centralized quarantine requirements. Also read: Thailand on high alert for Chinese virus before the end of the lunar year AMONG







