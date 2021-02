Trump campaign leader Paul Manafort cannot be prosecuted in New York

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is escorted to court for his arraignment before the New York Supreme Court on June 27, 2019.

Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Manafort was found guilty at trial and pleaded guilty separately in 2018 to several federal crimes related to earnings from consulting work he did in Ukraine for a pro-Russian political party.

Immediately after being sentenced to 7 years in prison in these cases, Vance announced that he had indicted Manafort in Manhattan Supreme Court with mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsification of business records.

Vance’s prosecution was designed, at least in part, to ensure that Manafort was punished for his crimes, even if Trump eventually forgave him, as Trump had hinted he could. Presidents can only forgive individuals for federal convictions, not for state charges.

But Manafort’s attorney, Todd Blanche, argued that the New York case was legally barred by double punishment, preventing a person from being prosecuted twice for the same crime. Blanche noted that the case involved mortgage applications that were the subject of Manafort’s federal lawsuit.

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge agreed with Blanche and dismissed the case in December 2019. Vance then appealed the decision.

But last October, months after Manafort was released at home due to Covid-19 issues in prison, that dismissal was confirmed by the appeal division of the First Judicial Department.

Vance then asked the Court of Appeal to hear his appeal of the dismissal. This court rejected the prosecutor’s request last Thursday.

Blanche received the decision on Monday.

“As we have said from the time the district attorney announced the charges against Mr. Manafort, this is a case that should never have been brought because the dismissed indictment is a flagrant violation of New York law, ”Blanche said in an email.

“As the trial court ruled, and the Appeal Division asserted, the arguments of the people” fall far short “from triggering a double jeopardy exception that would justify this prosecution,” Blanche said.

“We are pleased that the New York Court of Appeals saw no reason to allow the district attorney to appeal the well-reasoned earlier decision dismissing the indictment and the division’s opinion. appeal claiming the same. “

Manafort was one of dozens to receive Trump’s executive pardon and clemency after Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.

Other pardon recipients included Roger Stone, Manafort’s former business partner and himself a longtime GOP agent.

Stone was convicted last year of lying to Congress about his efforts to obtain information about emails obtained by document disclosure group WikiLeaks after the emails were stolen from campaign leader Hillary Clinton and to the Democratic National Committee by Russian agents in 2016.

