Cabinet ministers should now only be quarantined for three days

KUALA LUMPUR (February 8): The government has decided that ministers returning from overseas trips will only be subject to a three-day quarantine period, as opposed to the usual 10-day quarantine requirement.

A federal gazette signed by Minister of Health Datuk Seri Adham Baba, which will come into effect tomorrow (February 9) until August 1, says ministers returning from any official overseas visit will be required to be under observation for three days or be supervised. until they can be released without endangering the public.

The order, titled Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Exemption) Order 2021, stipulates that any minister returning from an official visit abroad would be exempt from section 15 of the Prevention and Control Act 1988. infectious diseases.

Section 15 states that an authorized officer may order any contact to submit to observation in a place and for a period that he considers appropriate, or to submit to supervision until he can be. returned without danger to the public.

Currently, Malaysia has a mandatory 10-day quarantine requirement for those taking flights, international or domestic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin paid an official visit to Indonesia last week for an hour-long face-to-face meeting with President Joko Widodo.

In October last year, he pointed out that there was no double standard in complying with Covid-19 quarantine orders and said he and his ministers were not exempt from following standard operating procedures.