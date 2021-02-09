Boris Johnson must extend 20 hike for a year or thousands will fall into poverty, MPs say

BORIS Johnson must extend the universal credit increase by 20 a week today or risk hundreds of thousands of Britons falling into poverty, two powerful committees of MPs are warning today.

The DWP and the Women and Equalities Committee called on the Prime Minister and Chancellor to abandon one-time cash payment plans and advance the six million people participating in the flagship benefits program.

3 Boris is invited to extend the additional aid of universal credit Credit: PA: Press Association

DWP committee deputies said reducing the 1,000-a-year increase for families “would push hundreds of thousands of households, including children into poverty,” while dragging those already in poverty “in misery”.

They admitted it would cost $ 6.4 billion a year to keep it going, but called on the Chancellor to see it against the backdrop of the $ 280 billion spent so far to keep the economy afloat.

It should last at least a year, they said. For now, it is due to last until the end of March.

The committee criticized calls for a one-time gift of 1,000 donations issued by the Treasury – which Work and Pensions boss Therese Coffey said last week would not be her preferred choice.

Stephen Timms MP, Chairman of the Work and Pensions Committee, said: The removal of the additional payment in March would represent a failure of the government not to recognize the reality of struggling people. Without regular support, hundreds of thousands of families will be plunged into poverty, even misery. The government must end the uncertainty and commit to extending this lifeline. “

And Caroline Nokes, chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, said ministers must maintain the elevation to ensure everyone receives “the help they need to recover financially from the pandemic.”

His committee asked Boris to keep the hike up – but didn’t give a specific time frame.

The Sun campaigned to secure universal credit with an upfront cost along with child care expenses, lowering the discount rate and ensuring that the five week wait is reduced.

3

The Sun wants to make universal credit work UNIVERSAL Credit replaces six benefits with one monthly payment. By the time the system is fully deployed in 2023, nearly 7 million will be there. But there are big problems with the flagship system – it takes five weeks to get the first payment and that could make it worse for some families of several thousand pounds a year. And while working families can claim up to 85% of their child care costs, they need to find the money to pay for child care up front – we’ve heard of families waiting. up to six months for the money. Working parents across the country told us they weren’t able to take on more hours – or even turned down better paying jobs or longer hours because of their cut in benefits. . It’s time to make universal credit work. Since December 2018, we have been asking the government to: Get paid faster:The government must cut Britons’ waiting time for their first universal credit payments from five to two weeks, which will help keep millions of people out of debt. Keep more of what you earn:The work allowance should be increased and the reduction rate reduced from 63 pence to 50 pence, helping at least 4 million families. Don’t be punished for having a family:Parents should receive the 85% of the money they can claim for child care instead of being paid in arrears. Together, these changes will help make universal credit work. Join ourUniversal Credit Facebook Groupor email [email protected] to share your story.

madness mag Sturgeon’s husband claims he was watching magpies during Alex Salmond’s investigation CLASS ACTION Teachers could get Covid jab sooner if they agree to shorten summer vacation ‘THE UNKNOWN’ Britons warned it was too early to start booking summer vacation due to Covid Exclusive PUBLIC SPEECH Public parole hearings soon to be held in major victory for The Sun NET VACCINE Matt Hancock says Britain is ‘turning a corner’ in battle against Covid

The Treasury and DWP are still in talks to find a solution to the universal credit problem.

The Sun has already revealed how the PM is set up to make the last call – and is expected to temporarily extend the heave until summer, before reducing it.

A government spokesperson said in response to calls: We are committed to supporting lower-paying families during the pandemic, which is why we have spent hundreds of billions to preserve jobs, increase social assistance by multibillion and introduced the 170 million Covid Winter Grants program to help children and families stay warm and well nourished during the colder months.

What to do if you’re having trouble applying for universal credit If you’re having trouble applying for your universal credit, or if the payments just don’t cover the costs, here are your options: Request an advance – Applicants can get cash within five days rather than waiting weeks for their first payment. But it’s a loan, which means that the repayments will automatically be deducted from your future Universal Credit payment.

– Applicants can get cash within five days rather than waiting weeks for their first payment. But it’s a loan, which means that the repayments will automatically be deducted from your future Universal Credit payment. Alternative payment methods – If you fall behind on rent, you or your landlord may be able to request an APA which will send your payment directly to your landlord. You may also be able to change your payments to receive them more frequently, or you can split payments if you are in a couple.

– If you fall behind on rent, you or your landlord may be able to request an APA which will send your payment directly to your landlord. You may also be able to change your payments to receive them more frequently, or you can split payments if you are in a couple. Budget advance – You may be able to get help from the government for emergency housekeeping costs up to 348 if you are single, 464 if you are in a couple, or 812 if you have children. These are only in cases like your stove broken down or to get help finding a job. You will need to repay the advance using your regular Universal Credit payments. You will still have to repay the loan, even if you stop applying for universal credit.

– You may be able to get help from the government for emergency housekeeping costs up to 348 if you are single, 464 if you are in a couple, or 812 if you have children. These are only in cases like your stove broken down or to get help finding a job. You will need to repay the advance using your regular Universal Credit payments. You will still have to repay the loan, even if you stop applying for universal credit. Reduce your housing tax – You may be able to get a reduction on your council tax by requesting a council tax reduction. Alternatively, you may be eligible for discretionary housing payments to help cover your rent.

– You may be able to get a reduction on your council tax by requesting a council tax reduction. Alternatively, you may be eligible for discretionary housing payments to help cover your rent. Food banks– If you are really struggling to buy food and toiletries, you can find your local food bank who will provide free help. You can find your nearest one on theTrussell Trust website.

3