Sitaram Yechury – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: IPC (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in parliament and claimed he was full of “untruths”. “The Prime Minister’s speech is full of untruths. We have always sought agri-food reforms to strengthen Indian agriculture, ensure food security with healthy remuneration for farmers. NOT for the destruction of Indian agriculture and the annihilation of farmers, all for the benefit of crony business. Repeal three black laws, “he said in a tweet. He also opposed the Prime Minister’s remarks to Rajya Sabha that a new “breed” of agitators called “andolan jivi” has emerged in the country. “Aandolan jeevi”? Yechury said in his second tweet. “People are protesting for saving their lives and for safety, for better opportunities and for better livelihoods. Protesters are patriots and not parasites. Those who grab power through protests are.” In his speech, the prime minister hit those behind the protests, saying that a new “breed” of agitators called “andolan jeevi” had emerged in the country that cannot live without unrest and that the nation should s ‘to protect it. He had also criticized the policy on farm laws, saying opposition parties were silent on the reasons for the unrest. Speaking on the term FDI, which stands for foreign direct investment, Modi said that a novelty of FDI has emerged in India, which he called a destructive foreign ideology. “We need to be more aware to save the country from such an ideology,” he said, while responding to a discussion in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the President for his speech at the joint sitting of Parliament at the start. of the budget session. .

