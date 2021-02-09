Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, second round: eight things to expect | American News





For the first time in history, a US president is to be tried by members of the country’s upper house for the second time.

Such was the anger of Democrats at the storming of the Capitol building in early January, they voted again to impeach Donald Trump, after the first impeachment vote in 2019 failed to condemn him.

Amid the anger, it’s a risky strategy: Some felt that Mr. Trump’s escape from censorship when he faced senators last time reinvigorated his particular style of conservatism, fueling U.S. divisions.

Image: Members of the Senate take an oath for the impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol. Pic: AP

Last time around, the 45th president was accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. At the time, the current 46th president was only a potential opponent of that year’s presidential election. Mr. Trump was acquitted by a majority of 52:48 for one charge and 53:47 for the second. Only one Republican voted against him on one of the counts.

The issue this time is not whether Mr. Trump remains in office, as was the case 12 months ago. He left the White House. But, such is the fury of his four years in power, Democrats want to make sure he won’t be allowed to run for federal office again.

So what can we expect this time?

1. A different load

In 2020, Mr. Trump faced two charges. 1. Abuse of power and 2. Obstruction of Congress.

The charge this time around is that President Trump has engaged in an “incitement to insurgency” because his words encouraged the most violent attack on Congress in more than 200 years, in which five people died, including a policeman.

Image: The Trump Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach. Pic: AP

2. Probably no Trump at all

The last time around, the president stayed in the White House or was traveling to the United States and did not attend the hearing, presumably claiming he was too busy running the country.

This time around, one would expect that, since he is no longer Commander-in-Chief, he would go to the Senate to hear the arguments against him. But that’s not the case, say analysts predicting what’s to come.

The most likely place from where he will observe what is going on, if any, will be his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has been since leaving Washington DC and where he was seen. to play golf.

He was invited to testify, but his lawyers refused on his behalf.

And, compared to the last time, when he provided regular comments via his Twitter feed, trial observers may have to tune in to the lesser-known platform Gab, as the former president has since been suspended from other social media.

3. It shouldn’t last that long, in theory

The last trial, just over a year ago, lasted a total of two weeks and six days.

This time, analysts say the proceedings should depart from the long and complicated trial that resulted in an acquittal.

Image: Some remained unhappy that Mr. Trump was acquitted in 2020. Pic: AP

Experts say the trial could be over in half the time, but it can be complicated by other events. A one-day break will last from Friday evening to Saturday evening to allow a Trump lawyer to observe the Jewish Sabbath and the Senate is not currently scheduled to sit during the week beginning February 15.

Details of the deliberations are still being negotiated by Senate leadership, with the length of oral argument, questions and deliberations to be discussed.

4. Few, if any, witnesses

US news agency AP says it looks like there will be few witnesses called, with prosecutors and defense lawyers speaking directly to senators instead

This is not surprising, because most of the senators, who have sworn to be impartial, are in fact among the witnesses from the seat. In fact, many fled for their safety when rioters broke into the Capitol and temporarily halted the electoral count certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Image: The prosecution is expected to highlight Donald Trump’s role on that day

5. Prosecutors use emotional appeals

Thus, without the need to cross-examine witnesses to a largely secret event, as was the conversation Mr. Trump had in which he allegedly sought a “matching” deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, prosecutors this time around are expected to use a mass of video evidence of events during and before the assault on Capitol Hill.

Adam Schiff, the Democratic congressman who led the prosecution against Mr Trump in 2020, said: “There will already be over 100 witnesses present,” referring to senators in the chamber.

Mr. Trump’s tweets and other public statements will also come under scrutiny, with House officials leading the prosecution likely to present the inflammatory rhetoric of the former president refusing to concede the election.

Image: The events of January 6 will be relived by many in the hemicycle. Pic: AP

6. Defense to focus on procedure

Mr Trump’s new defense team has said it plans to strike back at the prosecution’s attempts to influence senators with its own range of videos of Democratic politicians giving fiery speeches of the type they accuse of making.

They will also choose the justification for the impeachment trial, claiming it is unconstitutional. He will expand on a line of attack that has already proven successful, with an earlier vote to dismiss impeachment as unconstitutional because the president is no longer in office, winning the support of 44 other Republican senators.

Their arguments are likely to underscore the importance of free speech in the US constitution, with Senator Paul Rand’s comments perhaps alluding to some of the themes when he said, “If we are going to criminalize speech and somehow indicting anyone who says, “Go fight to hear your voices,” I really mean we should impeach Chuck Schumer then. “

Finally, they said they would claim that the supporters of Mr. Trump who stormed the Capitol did so on their own, not because Mr. Trump encouraged them to do so.

Image: Senators who will no doubt remember being forced to take shelter will debate whether the impeachment is unconstitutional. Pic: AP

7. Acquittal likely, but Republicans split up

Last month’s vote to quash the trial in which only five senators joined Democrats in the upper house in rejecting it has left many observers feeling that a guilty verdict is unlikely to succeed.

To be sentenced, 67 senators must convict Mr. Trump – at least 17 of whom are Republicans, assuming all 50 Senate Democrats vote to convict.

While some of those who voted to quash the impeachment trial in January said they continued to be open-minded, most should support the former president.

According to the Washington Post on January 26, 37 Republican senators are opposed to the conviction – enough for Mr. Trump to be acquitted.

Image: The prosecution will likely remind senators of the damage to their building

8. Impact to be felt for a while

If Mr. Trump is convicted, it will take yet another vote – this time by simple majority – to prevent him from running again. He can still, of course, stay involved in politics in other ways – as a leading figure in the form of politics he has called his own over the past five years. There are rumors that it will continue on TV. His family can also stand for election.

But, if he is acquitted again, some democratic commentators fear that the consequences will be more serious.

Some say an acquittal could be interpreted as condonance not only for Mr. Trump’s actions, but potentially for anyone who has advanced similar views, even if they were wrong. And, in America’s currently feverish political atmosphere, it could have an unpredictable legacy.

It could also have an impact on the Grand Old Party (GOP), as Republicans are called, which is already in danger of breaking down over whether to persist with Trumpism or reclaim its traditional, more internationalist values.

Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and currently Speaker of the Republican House Conference – the third-highest position in the Republican House leadership – has previously faced an attempt to impeach her because of she supported the impeachment of Mr. Trump. And there are other internal battles going on. Mr. Trump’s escape from punishment could allow those who want the GOP to continue on the path it is on.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos