Not a word with action

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Democratic Party faction Commission III member Benny K Harman made statement President Joko Widodo who asked the community to actively deliver critical and contribution against government, not a word with deeds.

The reason is that he is of the opinion that the current government is in fact anti-critical action in which those who criticize them are arrested and suspected of being criminals.

“Anti-criticism, many people are arrested and thrown in jail just because of the criticism of the government. Not a word with deeds. The speech is not anti-criticism, but allows the police to arrest those who criticize the government, ”said Benny contacted. Kompas.com, Monday (08/02/2021).

He continued, the government’s efforts to stem public criticism not only arrested and thrown them in jail.

According to him, the anti-critical attitude of the government has also been demonstrated of its existence buzzer or buzzers designed to harass or intimidate critics.

“As a result, people are afraid to criticize,” he said.

Benny took an example of the government’s anti-critical stance that continues today.

One of them is the attitude of the government which does not listen to the aspirations of the community regarding the revision of the electoral law (UU).

From this attitude, he concluded that President Joko Widodo seemed inconsistent in building a pro-people image that had been mainstreamed so far.

“If the president is consistent in being a pro-people president, a president who listens to the people, then President Jokowi must correct his attitude that he does not want simultaneous regional elections in 2022 and 2023,” he said. he adds.