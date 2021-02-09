President asks unruly MPs for explanations





ISLAMABAD:

Days after lawmakers’ brawl in the lower house of parliament, the Speaker of the National Assembly sent notifications to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Naveed Qamar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Hamid Hameed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Attaullah and demanded an explanation for violating the decorum of the house.

President Asad Qaiser addressed opinions to the three members of the National Assembly (deputies) under Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and the conduct of the proceedings of the 2007 National Assembly after reviewing the evidence and following the account reported February 4 – the day when lawmakers used most of their time in the legislature to spew out an endless torrent of the most unparliamentary language possible.

The speaker chaired a meeting, called to investigate the incident. Vice President Qasim Khan Suri, Secretary of the National Assembly, Advisor to the President for Legal and Constitutional Affairs and other senior officials from the Secretariat of the National Assembly were present at the meeting.

Declaring the incident as “highly reprehensible,” Qaiser said that as the guardian of the house, he would take appropriate steps to maintain order in the chamber and settle debates in accordance with parliamentary practice and the rules of procedure.

He said that all members of the assembly, belonging to the treasury or to the opposition benches were under an obligation to obey the rules and maintain the decorum of the house in order to preserve the sanctity of the prestige of the House.

“The speaker, after careful consideration of the record of the proceedings and of the evidence, showed his determination to maintain the sanctity of the house at all costs without prejudice or pressure,” said a statement issued after the meeting. meeting.

One day after the boisterous session, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Suri, who was chairing the debates when the brawl broke out, and PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar to discuss the situation, which arose after the unruly lower house session. of parliament. .

The official statement only mentioned the meeting. However, according to sources, the meeting participants believed that the brawls around the speakers’ desk poorly exposed opposition chaos and immature politics and that action should be taken for what they did.

On February 4, the usual verbal spit “Chor, Daku, Corrupt” reached a new level when lawmakers launched abuses and took part in a brawl that took place around the MP’s office.

It all started when Naved Qamar of the PPP rushed to Vice President Qasim Suri after giving the floor to three federal ministers – Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar – one after another without giving a chance the opposition to express its opinion.

Qamar not only rushed to Suri’s desk but turned on his microphone; protested the unfair treatment and finally held up another microphone in his left hand, seeing that an unruffled Suri, who had forgotten to turn his microphone off, ignored him, trying to focus on Omar’s speech.

As other members of the opposition began to gather around the vice president’s office, PTI MP Saifullah, Ataullah and several others also rushed to counter Qamar and others.

The brawl erupted as the shouting and pushing match began. A couple of lawmakers fell to the ground but stood up and joined the fight. Several lawmakers tried to separate the more angry of them and ultimately, Ataullah, crossing the aisle between the House Leader and the Leader of the Opposition launched atrocities against the opposition.

The PML-N lawmaker, as the photos show, held a shoe in his hand and showed it to the treasury banks. Throwing insults is nothing new in the house, but hearing the loud and clear abuse even forced PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi to rush to Ataullah’s headquarters and put his hand over his mouth to reduce his voice. volume.

Ataullah didn’t care but Abbasi made sure Ataullah was completely suffocated. The damage, however, was caused by unparliamentary language in Parliament that prevailed during the session.

The situation arose during the debate on a proposed constitutional amendment for public voting in Senate elections, which was used to “expose” the opposition, as admitted by the Foreign Minister, who agreed that the government did not did not have enough figures to pass the amendment. .

The NA secretariat said the notices were due for release on Tuesday (today) and that the next meeting would be called once lawmakers submit their response by the time specified in the notices. The secretariat did not release photos of the ruling party lawmaker or any other photos showing the role of the treasury banks in the brawl.

