I can no longer delay agricultural reforms, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Hitting the opposition for its sudden reversal of the agricultural sector reforms they had once advocated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a passionate appeal to restless farmers to give the new laws a chance. He also categorically denied that the laws would end the minimum support price (MSP) or the mandi system of purchasing crops. MSP was there (in the past). MSP is here (now). The MSP will stay in the future, he said, responding to a discussion in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the President for his speech at the joint session of Parliament at the start of the budget session. Urging the farmers’ unions to end their two-and-a-half-month unrest, the prime minister said we will find a solution together all doors are open for dialogue. Denouncing those who call restless Sikh farmers Khalistani terrorists and other names, the prime minister said the nation is proud of every Sikh. However, he blamed a new breed of parasitic professional Andolan-Jivi protesters who feast on every commotion for the current standoff. Modi underlined the urgency of agricultural marketing reforms, while stressing the vulnerability of the Indian farmer in archaic systems, 86% of the country’s farmers being those with less than 2 hectares of land. Reiterating that the laws would give these small farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere and achieve the best prices, he said the laws tackled the root cause of the land problem. We have to move forward and cannot leave the country behind. Everyone, including the opposition and the protesters, should give these reforms a chance and see if the changes help them. We are ready to close the loopholes, Modi said. Modi also read an earlier statement by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was present in the House, in which he stressed the need to remove barriers that prevent farmers from accessing multiple markets for their products. Modi said: We urge those who are sitting on the hustle that while it is their right to shake, the way the old people are sitting there is not fair. They (the elderly at protest sites) should be taken back. They (all farmers) should put an end to the agitation and together we will find a solution because all doors are open to dialogue. From this House, I invite them once again to dialogue. The prime minister also said the mandis will be modernized, which was budgeted for. In addition, he reiterated the government’s commitment to continue with the current MSP-based supply system as well as cheap food grains through ration shops for over 80 million people. The government has stepped up its crop purchases this year. Paddy purchases by public agencies, including the FCI, for the 2020-2021 campaign increased by 17.6% year-on-year, or 91% of the annual target as of February 4. The strongest increase in purchases is reported in Punjab (+ 33.2%). Meanwhile, questioning the seriousness and sincerity of governments over their demand to repeal agricultural laws and introduce a legally guaranteed MSP system, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (United Farmers Front) called the PM’s remark a ‘insulting. The farmers wish to remind the Prime Minister that it was the Andolans who liberated India from colonial rulers and that is why we are proud to be Andolan-jivi, Samyukt Kisan Morcha said in a statement.

