Boris Johnson set to ‘strike head together’ to pass law to save Northern Ireland veterans

Boris Johnson should ‘strike head together’ to pass law to save Northern Ireland veterans from threat of prosecution, says Mark Francois
Mark François addressed the Commons during the reading of the draft law on the armed forces
Lack of bill added to ‘searing injustice’ felt by soldiers
Last week, 12 more veterans were exposed on charges related to unrest shootings
By Glen Keogh for the Daily Mail
Posted: | Updated:
Boris Johnson is expected to ‘strike his head together in Whitehall’ to pass legislation promised to protect veterans who have served in Northern Ireland from ‘unfair prosecution’, they told MPs yesterday.
Former Armed Forces Minister Mark Francois said the absence of the bill added to the “searing injustice” felt by the soldiers.
Addressing the Commons during a reading of the Armed Forces Bill, the Tory MP said he had done little to help veterans who served in Northern Ireland, many of them still have the “ sword of Damocles ”.
Mark François said the very absence of a bill added to the ‘searing injustice’ felt by soldiers during a reading of the armed forces bill
Last week, the Daily Mail revealed that 12 other veterans are facing shootings-related charges. They could follow six already loaded.
However, yesterday it emerged that the Northern Ireland Police Service did not have “live” investigations into the murders of hundreds of British soldiers killed by IRA terrorists.
Stressing that Mr Johnson had promised to pass new Northern Ireland legislation 18 months ago, Mr Francois said: ‘The Prime Minister urgently needs to put his head together in Whitehall so that this legislation essential is included in the statute.
‘Unlike some of the others, our veterans don’t have letters of comfort while the Northern Ireland office – which Bill is supposed to be – continues to drag its feet endlessly for fear of disturbing the Sinn Fein. ”
The Tory MP pointed out that Boris Johnson promised to pass new Northern Ireland legislation 18 months ago
He added: “We want actions now, not words.”
Great-grandfather Dennis Hutchings, 79, a former Life Guards soldier, faces trial later this year on attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Northern Ireland in 1974.
He has already been exonerated twice during the incident. Last night he said: ‘The Prime Minister has promised to fix this problem and nothing has happened since.
“I am very happy that the issue is being raised in the Commons. I just hope something happens because it’s never ending.
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos