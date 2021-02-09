Boris Johnson set to ‘strike head together’ to pass law to save Northern Ireland veterans

Boris Johnson is expected to ‘strike his head together in Whitehall’ to pass legislation promised to protect veterans who have served in Northern Ireland from ‘unfair prosecution’, they told MPs yesterday.

Former Armed Forces Minister Mark Francois said the absence of the bill added to the “searing injustice” felt by the soldiers.

Addressing the Commons during a reading of the Armed Forces Bill, the Tory MP said he had done little to help veterans who served in Northern Ireland, many of them still have the “ sword of Damocles ”.

Last week, the Daily Mail revealed that 12 other veterans are facing shootings-related charges. They could follow six already loaded.

However, yesterday it emerged that the Northern Ireland Police Service did not have “live” investigations into the murders of hundreds of British soldiers killed by IRA terrorists.

Stressing that Mr Johnson had promised to pass new Northern Ireland legislation 18 months ago, Mr Francois said: ‘The Prime Minister urgently needs to put his head together in Whitehall so that this legislation essential is included in the statute.

‘Unlike some of the others, our veterans don’t have letters of comfort while the Northern Ireland office – which Bill is supposed to be – continues to drag its feet endlessly for fear of disturbing the Sinn Fein. ”

He added: “We want actions now, not words.”

Great-grandfather Dennis Hutchings, 79, a former Life Guards soldier, faces trial later this year on attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Northern Ireland in 1974.

He has already been exonerated twice during the incident. Last night he said: ‘The Prime Minister has promised to fix this problem and nothing has happened since.

“I am very happy that the issue is being raised in the Commons. I just hope something happens because it’s never ending.