Erdogan seizes student protests to further polarize Turkey





Feb 8, 2021 Protests against the appointment of a ruling party loyalist to head Bogazici, one of Turkey’s most prestigious universities, show no signs of slowing down even as government continues to detain and imprison students for the purpose of intimidating and subduing them. Beyza Buldag, a student at Istanbul’s Mimar Sinan University of Fine Arts, became the 10th student to be jailed in protests following a February 7 raid on her home near the port city of ‘Izmir. His alleged crime was to operate a Twitter account, “Bogazici SolidarityWhich published an open letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pledging not to give in to government pressure. “Do not confuse us with those who obey you unconditionally. You are not a sultan and we are not your subjects ”, we read. Prosecutors said Buldag had insulted Erdogan and incited “hatred” and “intent to commit crimes”. The evidence against Buldag is based on his mobile phone number and the one linked to the offending Twitter account ending in the same two digits. Buldag has denied all the charges. Since January 4, the students of Bogazici have asked Bulu, alleged plagiarist and former parliamentary candidate of Erdogan’s Justice and Development party, to resign. The faculty joined in the fight to deny Bulu’s legitimacy. They say his appointment is part of an ongoing effort to extinguish academic freedoms and challenges the university’s custom of choosing its own rector. The right was effectively abandoned in a series of emergency decrees issued by the government following the failed coup of January 2016. Erdogan has since selected the presidents of more than 20 universities, of which 11 were appointed during the week. last only. But the retreat of Bogazici, a bastion of liberal thought, has been fierce. Protests escalated on February 1, when security forces broke up protests at the university in response to the arrest of two students. 150 other students were arrested. Images of police students armed with batons and tear gas sparked a new round of protests that spread to the capital Ankara and several other cities. Tensions increased when students displayed a poster depicting Islam’s holiest site, the Kaaba, covered with an LGBT flag. Erdogan quickly seized the moment to turn the protests into a new cultural war pitting what he called “terrorists” and “vandals” against his conservative base. There is “nothing like” LGBT people, Erdogan said in an address to his party’s youth wing. “You are not the LGBT youth, nor the young people who commit acts of vandalism. On the contrary, you are the ones who mend broken hearts,” he said.

Its hawkish interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, has raised the bar. LGBT people were “perverts,” he said, prompting Twitter to delete his tweet and the US State Department to join many Western officials in berating Turkey. The controversy is serving the government well, diverting attention from soaring food prices and reinforcing its rhetoric on foreign interference. Prominent Turkish gangster Alattin Cakici, who has close ties to Erdogan’s ultranationalist allies in the Nationalist Movement Party, floundered in the debate. In a handwritten letter tweeted on February 7, Cakici told Bulu not to resign from Bogazici, where “provocative actions” orchestrated by Western powers were being organized. “What a vote of confidence; Dozens of academics, countless university students do not want to, but the boss of the mafia thinks you are made for the job, ”laughs the Turkish Twitter personality.In Avrat. ” The protests are the largest since the Gezi protests that swept through Turkey in the summer of 2013. They were also the product of Erdogan’s stubborn refusal to take into account popular sentiment, in this case over the government’s plans to build a shopping center in Gezi Park, a rare green space in the heart of Istanbul. Twenty-two people were killed and 8,000 others injured in what the government called a Western-inspired plot to overthrow Erdogan. Criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators, mostly academics, human rights activists and world-renowned philanthropist Osman Kavala, continue. Analysts say Erdogan is keen to draw parallels between Gezi and the unrest in Bogazici in an attempt to tar them both with the same conspiratorial brush. “Such polarizations have always been beneficial and functional for Mr. Erdogan as they have so far helped him to create a majority in his favor,” commented Edgar Sar, co-founder of Istanpol, an independent think tank in Istanbul. But with the economy in the doldrums and the government facing mounting criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tactic may no longer be so helpful. Moreover, unlike Gezi, the current protests “are mostly based on a single issue,” Sar said. Gezi’s protests quickly evolved into a platform for many other grievances. “It’s obvious that [the government] sees this as a zero-sum power struggle that they cannot tolerate losing, as they see any loss as a clear indicator of their weakness and therefore the start of further losses, ”he added. “The Turkish president is particularly concerned that the secular and pious youth of Turkey have managed to find common ground to oppose his increasingly arbitrary regime,” said Aykan Erdemir, who heads the program. Turkey to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank. Erdemir was referring to the participation of pious students from Bogazici in the protests. Belkis Sayin, a 20-year-old psychology student, is one of them. Sayin told Al-Monitor in a telephone interview, “Faith is a very important part of my life.” She said the reason she took part in the protests was “the undemocratic way” in which the rector was appointed. Sayin continued: “I was two years old when Erdogan came to power. I want to be part of a positive change. There are a lot of pious students who think like me. The voter base is getting younger and younger. Sayin comes from a family of AKP supporters. She did, however, vote for the main secular opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, when she first voted in the 2018 parliamentary elections, she said. “To contain this threat, Erdogan will soon criminalize all the demonstrators,” Erdemir noted. “Much to his disappointment, Erdogan is likely to discover that his polarization tactics are less effective in attracting pious young people from Turkey, who, like their secular peers, bear the brunt of record youth unemployment and declining power in Turkey. ‘purchase and are less amused by the symbolic “triumphs” that political Islam offers, “he added. That’s not to say that Erdogan faces a real or immediate threat to his 18 years of uninterrupted rule. “The protesters in Bogazici have neither the intention nor the means to threaten the government,” Sar said. And despite the courage of all the students, the bullying is starting to have an effect. Sayin said she stopped participating in the protests because “to be honest I have a lot of homework, well, because I’m afraid of going to jail.” She added, “I know many other students who share the same fears.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos