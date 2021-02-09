Georgia: election officials investigate Trump’s appeal





The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has opened an investigation into a phone call between Donald Trump and the state’s top election official.

During the Jan. 2 appeal, then-President Donald Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he wanted to find enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. Walter Jones, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, confirmed that the investigation was opened on Monday.

Trump had refused to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and had focused much of his attention on Georgia, a traditionally Red state he narrowly lost.

During the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump repeatedly asserted that Raffensperger could change the certified results, a claim the secretary of state strongly rejected.

President Joe Biden won the state by 0.5%, or nearly 12,000 votes. Georgia was one of five states Biden won that Trump won in 2016.

Election officials in Georgia were frequently the target of Trump and his supporters for misinformation surrounding the 2020 election. The misinformation has become so feverish that the Raffenspergers’ chief electoral officer, Gabriel Sterling, issued a strong statement condemning the rhetoric.

I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I’m having about this right now. And every American, every Georgian, Republican and Democrat should have the same level of anger.

Sterling said Trump has the right to challenge the election in court, but added: You have to step up and say this is to stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone is going to be killed, and that’s not right. “

The recording of Raffensperger’s phone call with Trump is expected to be used against Trump by prosecutors in his Senate impeachment trial, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

