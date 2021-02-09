An indispensable multilateralism

From January 25 to 29, the World Economic Forum organized the Davos Agenda for the first time by videoconference. Over 2,000 politicians and business leaders from all over the world have exchanged views online.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote address, Let the Torch of Multilateralism Light the Way Forward for Mankind, thoroughly analyzing the “four major issues” facing the world today and highlighting the “ four persistence “necessary to face global challenges, and China” five persistence “to help each other and cooperate with other countries of the world.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” At the opening session of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2017, President Xi Jinping quoted English writer Charles Dickens to describe this world full of contradictions, challenges and uncertainties. Today, four years later, humanity is facing more crises and challenges. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, the global economy is in deep recession and the global industrial chain and supply chain are suffering. Unilateralism, protectionism and harassment are on the rise, economic globalization has encountered a counter-current and humanity has experienced multiple crises which are rare in history.

In this context, President Xi Jinping stressed that the world’s problems are complex and the solution is to maintain and practice multilateralism and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

First, the persistence of multilateralism stems from the summary of historical experience. When faced with major global problems, no country can solve them by acting alone. Global actions and cooperation are needed. After the end of World War II, it was under the banner of multilateralism that a body of world governance of which the United Nations is the pillar was created, and it played an important role in the system of world governance. It has created a solid basis for the development of human society towards modernization. However, in recent years the undercurrents of unilateralism have multiplied and the phenomenon of hegemony has become predominant.

Some countries have engaged in “small circles” and “new cold wars”, pushing back, threatening and intimidating others. Artificial isolation can only drive the world to division or even confrontation. These phenomena not only do nothing to solve the common problems the world is currently facing, but also create new contradictions and conflicts for the development of the postpandemic era, and further aggravate the instability and uncertainty of the world.

Second, multilateralism has gradually become the basic consensus for development in the post-pandemic era, but what kind of multilateralism is practiced remains a key question that the world urgently needs to clarify. President Xi Jinping has clearly emphasized the practice of the “four persists” of multilateralism, persistence in openness and inclusion, and refrain from isolation and exclusivity; perseverance on the basis of international law and refrain from soloism; perseverance in consultation and cooperation, refraining from conflicts and confrontations; perseverance to move forward with time, refrain from being complacent.

No two sheets are exactly the same in the world, and the history, culture and social systems of various countries will not be completely cohesive. Whether a country’s development path is appropriate or not, only its people have the final say. The key is whether it can win the support of the people, whether it can bring about sustainable development and promote people’s livelihoods, and whether it can contribute to the development of society and humanity. Countries must respect differences in historical culture and social systems, and resolve conflicts and differences through consultation and dialogue.

Third, multilateralism in the twenty-first century must be based on the present and face the future. We must not only adhere to the core values ​​and fundamental principles of multilateralism, but also focus on meeting the needs of global challenges, actively play the role of WHO, promote reform of the WTO and the financial and monetary system. international, discuss the formulation of global digital governance rules, the implementation of the Paris Agreement, the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the promotion of gender equality rights, equal opportunities and a level playing field, so that citizens of all countries can share in development opportunities and results.

The “Four Persistences” clarified a series of questions about what should be supported and what should not be done, which further enriched the spiritual connotation of multilateralism.

We have only one land and one common future. Every choice we make today and every action we take will determine the future of the world. As a strong advocate and practitioner of multilateralism, China adheres to a strategy of mutually beneficial openness, continues to promote sustainable development and technological innovation, and engages in building a new kind of international relations.

In 2020, China continued to take firm steps in the pursuit of multilateralism. We have actively participated in the national and global fight against the pandemic and in the reform of the global governance system, deeply implemented the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and deepened international cooperation in areas such as women and children, biodiversity, agriculture, poverty reduction, etc. implement the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity through sound practices.

Important exhibitions have taken place in China as planned. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) has been successfully signed and negotiations on the China-EU investment agreement have been completed. At the same time, cooperation with Belt and Road countries, including Pakistan, continued to deepen, and the construction of the China-Pakistan economic corridor entered a new stage of development, and cooperation more will be done in the areas of industrial cooperation. , agriculture, education, health care and people’s livelihoods.

After experiencing the fight against the pandemic, humanity has come to understand more deeply the importance and the urgency of practicing multilateralism and of building a community with a common future for humanity. Whether it is to face the current global public crisis or to create a happy and beautiful life in the future, as long as human beings can join hands and let the torch of multilateralism light the way forward, surely we can continue towards this destiny of humanity in the midst of thorns.

The writer is the Consul General of China in Karachi.