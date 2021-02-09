Andolan gave India freedom: Farm leaders criticize PM Modis’ speech to Rajya Sabha

Protesters camped at capital city borders against three new agricultural laws reiterated their demand for Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) to be legally guaranteed, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha sought to assure farmers that the regime supply would continue to exist, and urged to cease their agitation and continue discussions.

Responding to the debate on the vote of thanks on the presidents’ speech at Rajya Sabha, Modi also referred on Monday to people he called aandolanjeevis (those experiencing protests) and cautioned against the alleged influence of FDI (ideology foreign destroyer).

Peasant leaders condemned Modis’ statements, calling them an insult to farmers, and said they were ready for further talks, but on condition that the prime minister holds the meeting with the farmers.

The farmers of this country respect the Constitution, the elected government and the rank and dignity of MPs. If the Prime Minister wants the next round of talks, we are ready for it. But we urge the Prime Minister to hold the meeting with us, understand the concerns of farmers and end this impasse. Multiple rounds of meetings with the Union Agriculture Minister have so far yielded no results, said Satnam Singh Sahni, general secretary of Union Bharatiya Kisan (Doaba group), at the border of Singhu.

Speaking to Rajya Sabha, Modi said agricultural laws should stand a chance, while reiterating that the MSP will continue and double the government’s commitment to modernize agricultural markets. MSP was there. MSP is here. The MSP will stay in the future, the prime minister said.

However, protesters and key farm leaders were not moved by the assurances and demanded that the government ensure legal provisions to protect farmers from businessmen.

National BKU (Tikait) faction spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said: There are no laws now, so businessmen are looting farmers. The authorities tried to defile the movement by various means. The movement is not led by political leaders, but by farmers calling for the repeal of these laws. There will be no problem of hunger, and that is what we are fighting against, said Tikait, who led the agitation of farmers at the Ghazipur border.

Punjab farmer Moga Sadhu Singh said: No one knowingly consumes poison. When we know that the new agricultural laws are toxic, why is Modi ji asking us to consume them? We (farmers) know what is good for us and we fight for our rights. We will not leave until the laws are repealed

On Monday evening, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the coordinating body of the 40 farmers’ unions, issued a press release condemning the prime minister’s aandolanjeevi remark.

SKM condemns the insults made to farmers by the Prime Minister. The farmers wish to remind the prime minister that it was the Andolans who liberated India from colonial rulers, which is why we are proud to be aandolanjeevi, the statement said.

The MP’s approach to FDI is also dangerous, even as we move away from any foreign destructive ideology, the statement continued.

SKM supports constructive democratic processes, which respect fundamental human rights everywhere and expects similar reciprocity from all like-minded citizens everywhere, because injustice, wherever it is, is a threat to justice around the world, the farmers’ group said in its statement.

Avtar Singh, another peasant leader from Uttarakhand camping at the border of Ghazipur, said: We voted for this government for access and jobs. But we got these laws in return. It was not necessary to pass these laws during the pandemic without consultation and we will continue the agitation until the laws are repealed.